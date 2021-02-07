Why So Nervous, Asks Dhinakaran as AIADMK Accuses Sasikala of Trying to Incite Riots in Tamil Nadu

VK Sasikala, close aide of late Tamil Nadu Chief Minister J jayalalithaa, could incite riots on her return by deliberately provoking sentiments, the ruling AIADMK government alleged on Saturday.

Senior ministers of the ruling party met Tamil Nadu DGP for the second time in two days to complain about the possibility of riots erupting when Sasikala returns to her home state on February 8.

Sasikala, also known as 'chinnamma', returns to Tami Nadu after spending four years in the Bengaluru central jail where she served term for corruption charges. She is set for a grand welcome that her nephew TTV Dhinakaran has organised all the way from the Karnataka-Tamil nadu border to Chennai.

The use of the AIADMK flag on her car in Bengaluru last week had the party crying foul, saying it was an illegal act.

After meeting the DGP on Saturday, law minister CV Shanmugam told reporters: "They are working towards inciting a riot, towards breaking peace, towards danger to common man's life and property in Tamil Nadu. They want to conspire to create such incidents and put the blame on the AIADMK."

"So we have told the police that they must stop this conspiracy and stop Sasikala and TTV Dhinakaran from misusing the party flag and name," he said.

Dhinakaran, the founder of the Amma Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam and MLA from Jayalalithaa’s erstwhile RK Nagar constituency, had told reporters on Friday that AIADMK appears rattled by Sasikala’s return and their complaints on the party flag were laughable. "Anyone can use any party flag, there are no rules governing its use. Just as their previous objection on us using Jayalalithaa’s, their objections on this flag are also invalid,” he said.

After the Shanmugam’s remarks, Dinakaran hit back and said that all of his statements are being distorted. "When so many of us who believe in Chinnamma are preparing to welcome her back, I don't know why one or two ministers are so nervous, " He tweeted.

"Looking at the lies unleashed by those in power who have gone back to the DGP a second time, it raises suspicion that they could be planning something to disrupt law and order and blame it on Chinnamma and her supporters, " He tweeted, adding that all this is being watched closely by the people of Tamil Nadu.

