Budget Highlights
'Why So Serious?' Amit Shah Takes a Dig at Rahul Gandhi Over Viral Photo During Budget Speech
Amit Shah said opposition leaders who often ‘roar’ looked so serious when finance minister Piyush Goyal presented the budget.
Rahul’s photo during finance minister’s speech in the parliament on Friday had gone viral on the social media.
Dehradun: In a fresh salvo, BJP president Amit Shah on Saturday asked Congress president Rahul Gandhi to clear his stand on Ram Temple.
Addressing over 15,000 party office bearers here on Saturday, Shah asserted Congress was unnecessarily creating hullabaloo over the government’s recent move to return 42 acres land to its owners including Ram Janmbhoomi Nyas. “Rahul Baba clear your stand. Do you want Ram Temple or not?” asked Shah.
With the attack, he formally kicked off the election campaign in the hill state. Shah further took a jibe at Rahul Gandhi’s ‘serious pose’ in the parliament on Friday. Shah said opposition leaders who often ‘roar’ looked so serious when finance minister Piyush Goyal presented the budget.
Rahul’s photo during finance minister’s speech in the parliament on Friday had gone viral on the social media.
“I couldn’t understand why you (Rahul) were so serious. Why couldn’t you smile, why didn’t you appreciated the announcements made for the farmers?” the BJP president asked.
Shah also sought assurance from the workers that all Lok Sabha seats in the hill state will fall in BJP’s kitty in coming polls. In the 2014 election, BJP won all the five seats in the hill state.
While clarifying why Modi government did not announce any loan waiver for the farmers, Shah said the cash transfer scheme for the farmers will benefit large section. “In 2009 (UPA) government had announced loan waiver that benefited 3 crore farmers. The pension scheme on the other hand will benefit 12 crore farmers,” BJP president noted.
