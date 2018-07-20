Why Speaker Sumitra Mahajan Wasn’t Pleased by Rahul Gandhi’s Hug and Wink Show

Lok Sabha Speaker Sumitra Mahajan on Friday reprimanded Congress President Rahul Gandhi for giving a hug to Prime Minister Narendra Modi as a "drama" and said everyone must maintain decorum in Parliament.The Speaker's comments came during the debate on the no-confidence motion in the Lok Sabha where he attacked the Narendra Modi government's policies.Mahajan said she was not opposed to Rahul hugging any individual but everyone has to maintain decorum in Parliament."We have to maintain decorum as an MP. Outsiders cannot maintain decorum. I want that everyone should live in harmony. No one is my enemy, Rahul is like my son," she said.Without taking anyone's name, the Speaker said she did not like the hug as "he (Modi) is the Prime Minister.""There is a decorum for every Parliamentarian. I am also a mother. At that time he was the Prime Minister. We should maintain the decorum of the House. I thought what drama was happening," she said, apparently referring to Rahul's hug.Referring to the Rahul's hug, Home Minister Rajnath Singh said the incident reminded him of the 'Chipko Movement', a forest conservation movement in Garhwal Himalayas where people embraced the trees to prevent them from being cut."Chipko movement has started in Parliament. This is not good," Singh said.