Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Politics
2-min read

'Why this Hatred': Cong, JD(S) Target PM Modi for Inaction on Floods in Karnataka

Former Karnataka CM and senior Congress leader Siddaramaiah sought to know why there was 'hatred' for Karnataka and no response from Modi despite the severe floods that ravaged many parts of state.

PTI

Updated:October 1, 2019, 4:46 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
'Why this Hatred': Cong, JD(S) Target PM Modi for Inaction on Floods in Karnataka
File photo of former Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah. (PTI Photo)

Bengaluru: The opposition Congress and Janata Dal (Secular) slammed Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday, alleging that he has adopted an indifferent behaviour" towards Karnataka on the issue of extending flood relief funds from the Centre.

The outburst came after Modi's tweet about the Bihar floods.

Retweeting Modi's tweet, former Chief Minister and senior Congress leader Siddaramaiah sought to know why there was "hatred" for Karnataka and no response from Modi despite the severe floods that ravaged many parts of Karnataka.

He also questioned the "inaction" of the 25 BJP Lok Sabha members from Karnataka, asking them what they were doing.

Speaking to reporters in Chitradurga district, he said Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa has been saying that his government has given Rs 10,000 each to the flood-hit people, but they have alleged discrimination in release of money.

"They did not give money to those who supported Congress and only BJP supporters got the money. Till now no money has been released to rebuild houses, crop and livestock losses.

Not even sheds were given to those who lost their houses," he alleged.

Former deputy Chief Minister and Congress leader Dr G Parameshwara said he appreciated the "speedy aid" extended to Bihar, but tweeted that "We cannot but think about the gross apathy shown towards Karnataka by the Centre.

Karnataka, and the south, belong to India too, Narendra Modi Avare (Ji)!".

In another tweet, he said "On days like these, we cannot but wonder if Bihar's 40 seats vis-a-vis Karnataka's paltry 28 is the reason why Nitish Kumar gets a call, but BS Yediyurappa'srepeated efforts to talk about Karnataka floods get rejected. We are also in this nation, sir. What you are doing is not good", The JD(S) tweeted: "Narendra Modi Avare (Ji), why can't you show similar interest in helping Karnataka? You visit Karnataka multiple times during elections but you do not want to be part of the sorrow of people now?"

During the floods in many parts of Karnataka in August, 84 people lost their lives, while lakhs of hectares of land was inundated.

About 1.5 lakh houses were damaged andthere was huge loss of livestock.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram