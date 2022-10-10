Why Uttarakhand Remained ‘Cold’ Towards Mulayam Singh Despite His Support for Statehood Demand

Samajwadi Party’s patriarch Mulayam Singh who breathed his last on Monday was behind the formation of ‘Uttarakhand’, which remained ‘cold’ towards Mulayam Singh and the Samajwadi Party. It was he, who not only supported the demand for a separate state, but also formed a Ramashankar Kaushik committee that made several recommendations for the hill state.

Then why Mulayam Singh and Samajwadi Party could not leave footprints in Uttarakhand’s politics? Prof SN Sachan, one of the associates of Mulayam Singh in Uttarakhand, blames the BJP for spreading the “wrong message” after the Samajwadi Party-Bahujan Samaj Party (SP-BSP) government led by Mulayam Singh in 1994 announced 27% reservation for other backward class (OBC) students in the educational institutions.

“In erstwhile UP hills, the BJP enjoyed clout and the party soon realised it will lose grip once the 27% reservation for OBC students comes into being,” Prof Sachan told News18. “The students across hills protested recalling the 27% reservation as they felt it would take away their seats,” he added.

The 1994 anti-reservation movement soon ignited into a “separate statehood” movement. Subsequently, multiple police firing incidents in a bid to control an agitated crowd took numerous lives. With this, the larger-than-life image of Mulayam Singh received a severe jolt.

“Both my daughters-in-law are from Uttarakhand but see what type of welcome I have received in the state” a bewildered then chief minister Mulayam Singh had told this writer after addressing an election meeting on the outskirts of Dehradun in 2004. It is learnt, SP chief Akhilesh Yadav’s wife Dimple and Mulayam Singh’s younger son Prateek’s wife Aparna have family roots in Uttarakhand though they remain politically active in Uttar Pradesh.

Ganesh Joshi, a cabinet minister, who once barged into a Mulayam Singh event in Dehradun, says, “People in hills cannot forget police atrocities during the SP-BSP regime. This is the one and only reason why the SP could not get hold in Uttarakhand.”

After the creation of Uttarakhand, SP failed to open its account in the state assembly. Party’s vote share dipped drastically with subsequent elections. The only exception was the 2004 Lok Sabha polls when the party won from Haridwar soon after the clashes over Pahari versus the non-Pahari issue.

BJP’s firebrand MLA Munna Singh Chauhan, who was SP MLA in 1996, remembers Mulayam Singh as someone who was a “tall leader”. The BJP MLA said he left the SP after having differences with ‘Netaji’ over the Uttarakhand police firing incidents.

“Prior to 1994, Mulayam Singh ji was a widely loved leader in the hills. He conceptualised Uttarakhand and was clear on Gairsain as the state’s capital. The administrative requirements for a new state and whatnot,” said Chauhan.

If Lucknow was the state capital of UP then Dehradun was another “undeclared” capital of the state during Mulayam’s regime, recalls Suryakant Dhasmana, senior Congress leader, one among the few leaders who held talks with Netaji on the formation of a new party in Dehradun.

“Dehradun was particularly Netaji’s favourite city. He would often say he would like to have a home in Doon. Though it remained a dream,” Dhasmana recalls.

