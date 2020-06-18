'Send RSS Cadre to Battleground if Govt Wants Lathi-fight with Chinese': Amarinder Singh Slams Centre

Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh on Thursday asked "why no orders to fire at the Chinese were given" in the face of the brutal attack on Indian soldiers in Ladakh's Galwan Valley and said "somebody failed to do his job out there".

"What were they doing sitting out there while their colleagues were getting killed?" he said in an official statement.

Singh also took strong exception to reports of riot gear being sent out to the soldiers at the LAC. Stressing that the Indian Army is trained to handle arms and stones or nail-studded rods and lathis, he said if the central government wants a fist or lathi fights with the Chinese, it should send RSS cadres to the battle ground. "What our men out there need is weapons and clear orders that they should be ready to use these weapons to save themselves and defend the country at any cost," he said.

If the unit was armed, as is being claimed now, the second-in-command should have ordered firing the moment the commanding officer fell to the Chinese treachery, said Singh.

"The nation wants to know why our men did not retaliate in the way they are trained to do, and why they did not open fire if they were carrying arms," he said, adding soldiers at the front should be "clearly told if they kill one of ours, you kill three of theirs".