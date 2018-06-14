English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Why Winning Kannauj Won’t be a Cakewalk for Akhilesh Yadav in 2019
The former UP chief minister had started his parliamentary career from Kannauj and has been a three-time MP from the seat.
Former Uttar Pradesh chief minister Akhilesh Yadav.
Lucknow: Akhilesh Yadav’s announcement of contesting the 2019 elections from the Kannauj parliamentary seat has reaffirmed that the former Uttar Pradesh chief minister wants to strengthen the Samajwadi Party (SP) in its strongholds where it it losing its grip.
After the defeat in last year’s state assembly and municipal elections, the party will have to work harder to maintain its hold over its traditional bastions such as Kannauj, Mainpuri and Firozabad among others.
The former UP chief minister had started his parliamentary career from Kannauj and has been a three-time MP from the seat.
His wife Dimple won the seat by a margin of just 19,000 votes in 2014, despite the SP being in power in the state at the time.
In the 2017 assembly election, the SP lost four of the five seats and only won Kannauj city, that too by a margin of just 2,400 votes.
To make matters worse, it lost all the three Nagar Palika chairman seats and all five Nagar Panchayat chairman seats to the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the recent civic polls.
In response to a question on dynastic politics during his tour of Chhattisgarh last year, Akhilesh had announced that his wife would not contest elections.
He later also confirmed that his father and SP patriarch Mulayam Singh Yadav would contest from Mainpuri instead of Azamgarh.
Known for perfumeries, Kannauj has been an SP seat since 1998 when Pradeep Kumar Yadav became the MP here.
A year later, Mulayam was chosen as the MP of Kannauj. In 2000, Akhilesh contested and won the seat. He completed three terms as MP and vacated it in 2012 to become the chief minister of Uttar Pradesh.
However, with a new-found bonhomie with the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP), Akhilesh seems confident about winning the seat.
The votes of the Yadav and the Muslim communities play a crucial role in deciding the winner on this seat.
With a 16-36 percent vote share now with the support of the BSP, Akhilesh is also sure of garnering support from the Dalits.
While Yadavs and Muslims are considered traditional SP supporters, with the support of BSP, the game might shift in the SP’s favour.
Kannauj also has around 15 percent Brahmin voters and 10 percent voters who belong to the Rajput community. These groups will also play a crucial role in the 2019 elections.
Also Watch
After the defeat in last year’s state assembly and municipal elections, the party will have to work harder to maintain its hold over its traditional bastions such as Kannauj, Mainpuri and Firozabad among others.
The former UP chief minister had started his parliamentary career from Kannauj and has been a three-time MP from the seat.
His wife Dimple won the seat by a margin of just 19,000 votes in 2014, despite the SP being in power in the state at the time.
In the 2017 assembly election, the SP lost four of the five seats and only won Kannauj city, that too by a margin of just 2,400 votes.
To make matters worse, it lost all the three Nagar Palika chairman seats and all five Nagar Panchayat chairman seats to the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the recent civic polls.
In response to a question on dynastic politics during his tour of Chhattisgarh last year, Akhilesh had announced that his wife would not contest elections.
He later also confirmed that his father and SP patriarch Mulayam Singh Yadav would contest from Mainpuri instead of Azamgarh.
Known for perfumeries, Kannauj has been an SP seat since 1998 when Pradeep Kumar Yadav became the MP here.
A year later, Mulayam was chosen as the MP of Kannauj. In 2000, Akhilesh contested and won the seat. He completed three terms as MP and vacated it in 2012 to become the chief minister of Uttar Pradesh.
However, with a new-found bonhomie with the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP), Akhilesh seems confident about winning the seat.
The votes of the Yadav and the Muslim communities play a crucial role in deciding the winner on this seat.
With a 16-36 percent vote share now with the support of the BSP, Akhilesh is also sure of garnering support from the Dalits.
While Yadavs and Muslims are considered traditional SP supporters, with the support of BSP, the game might shift in the SP’s favour.
Kannauj also has around 15 percent Brahmin voters and 10 percent voters who belong to the Rajput community. These groups will also play a crucial role in the 2019 elections.
Also Watch
-
What To Expect From A Salman Khan Film
-
Wednesday 13 June , 2018
News18 Explains: Ramzan Ceasefire Has Been Successful So Far, Will It Last?
-
Tuesday 12 June , 2018
Interview: Sunil Chhetri & Manohar Bhat (KIA Motors) on FIFA World Cup 2018, OMBC
-
Monday 11 June , 2018
Varanasi's 'Green Gang': Women Warriors Who Are Ending Gambling And Gambling
-
Monday 11 June , 2018
Fifa WC 2018 : 32 Teams | 12 Stadiums | 1 Guide of Stadiums
What To Expect From A Salman Khan Film
Wednesday 13 June , 2018 News18 Explains: Ramzan Ceasefire Has Been Successful So Far, Will It Last?
Tuesday 12 June , 2018 Interview: Sunil Chhetri & Manohar Bhat (KIA Motors) on FIFA World Cup 2018, OMBC
Monday 11 June , 2018 Varanasi's 'Green Gang': Women Warriors Who Are Ending Gambling And Gambling
Monday 11 June , 2018 Fifa WC 2018 : 32 Teams | 12 Stadiums | 1 Guide of Stadiums
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- Facing Rashid at Sunrisers Nets Was an Advantage: Dhawan
- FIFA World Cup 2018 Opening Ceremony, Highlights: As It Happened
- Premachandran: Afghanistan Roll With the Punches & Come Out Head Held High on 1st Day in Test Cricket
- Loveratri Teaser: Salman Khan Wants You to Fall in Love with Aayush Sharma, Warina Hussain
- Dancing Uncle Sanjeev Shrivastava Outshines His Idol Govinda During His Performance On Dance Deewane, See Pics