1-min read

'Wife of a Fraud': UP Minister Makes Disparaging Remarks Against Priyanka Gandhi

Uttar Pradesh Minister for Rural Development Anand Swaroop Shukla also termed the Congress as a pro-Pakistani party that pursued divisive policies.

IANS

Updated:November 5, 2019, 10:42 AM IST
'Wife of a Fraud': UP Minister Makes Disparaging Remarks Against Priyanka Gandhi
Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra arrives with her husband Robert Vadra in New Delhi. (Image: Reuters)

Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh Minister for Rural Development Anand Swaroop Shukla has made some rather disparaging remarks against Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and Samajwadi Party President Akhilesh Yadav.

Speaking at a function in Ballia on Monday, the Minister termed Priyanka Gandhi "the wife of a fraud" and said that she had only "fraud talks" in her mind.

"We do not take her seriously. Her husband has grabbed the land of poor farmers and she has no moral authority to even speak on such issues. Her brother and mother are on bail in the National Herald case," he added.

He termed the Congress as a pro-Pakistani party that pursued divisive policies. "The Congress stands with the 'Tuke tukde gang' and has opposed the abrogation of Article 370. Pakistan puts up the posters of Congress leaders," he said.

Lashing out against Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav, Shukla said that the former Chief Minister has become "irrelevant in politics and was the future Ajit Singh of the country."

He said Akhilesh Yadav had lost his political base and was completely isolated.

Shukla, 40, is a first-time legislator and was appointed minister of state in August this year.

