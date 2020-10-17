Wife of Journalist Murdered By Shahabbudin's Aide to Contest Polls from Bihar's Siwan

Wife of slain journalist Rajdeo Ranjan, Asha Ranjan has filed her nomination on the ticket of Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi (VBA) from Siwan's Sadar constituency.

Rajdeo Ranjan was allegedly killed by an aide of jailed Bahubali Mohamad Shahabbudin on May 13, 2016 on station road in Siwan.

"Being a teacher, I want to work in the field of education and at the same time I want to make Siwan a crime free district," Asha said while interacting to reporters.

After Asha Ranjan's nomination, the elections on Siwan Sadar seat have become interesting as the BJP has given the ticket to ex MP Om Prakash Yadav instead of sitting MLA Vyas Dev Yadav after which he filed the nomination as an Independent candidate while the RJD has given the ticket to ex MLA Awadh Bihari Chaudhary.