Will a Country Survive if the Head of State Keeps Attacking its Institutions? Pawar's Message to PM

Questioning how will a country thrive and progress if the head of the state continues to attack the very institutions that he is meant to protect, NCP leader Sharad Pawar launched an all-out attack against Prime Minister Narendra Modi."How will a country survive if the head of the state attacks the CBI, the courts, the RBI?” said Sharad Pawar at a farmers’ rally in Saswad in the state.Just last week, CBI Director Alok Verma was removed from office by a high-power selection committee headed by PM Modi. The removal came barely a day after Verma was reinstated by the Supreme Court.In December, Reserve Bank of India (RBI) governor Urjit Patel stepped down from his post citing personal reasons. Patel's resignation came amid an unprecedented rift with the Centre over matters related to the central bank's independence.Terming the 10 per cent quota for economically weaker sections, an election ‘jumla’, NCP leader Sharad Pawar said that it is time for a change in guard.“The country gave respect to Narendra Modi by making him the PM. When there is criticism that he isn’t worthy of that respect, they say the critics are out to finish the chaiwala. Nobody is out to finish anyone. The people of this country are going to throw you out of power,” he said. He also added that the people of this country had overthrown the Mughal and the British rulers.Prime Minister Narendra Modi attacked the opposition SP and BSP, saying the parties that opposed each other were now forming an alliance just to take on the BJP. The prime minister said they are coming together because they are afraid of the country's watchman."They fear the chowkidar, which is why they want to throw me out of power," Modi said.Pawar targeted PM Modi for his speeches in foreign countries."The PM or any minister doesn’t represent a party. He represents the country. Today’s PM goes to foreign countries and slams Pandit Nehru, Indira Gandhi. This isn’t in the interest of the country," he said.Speaking on the issue of farmer distress, Pawar accused the government of practising anti-farmer policies. "The government isn’t serious about farmers’ interests. It is shameful that the farmers have to commit suicide. The production cost of onion is Rs 4.5 per kilo. And the farmers are getting Rs 0.50 for each kilo. There is no minimum support price. Farmers can't repay loans. This ignominy makes them commit suicide," he said.Calling the loan waiver scheme a mere announcement, he said that farmers hadn't benefited because of it. " The government only gives promises about loan waivers, transferring money to farmers’ accounts. They are playing cruel jokes on the farmers. The need of the hour is to generate investment corpus for the farmers," he said.He claimed that demonetisation was an utter failure, and warned that the country might burn because of the anger and distress among the youth."Demonetisation has ruined the country’s economy, its commoners. Crores of people lost their jobs, farmers have lost their incomes. The announcement of reservation for the economically weaker sections is an election jumla. The youths of this country are being deceived. But if these youth lose their temper, the whole country will burn," he warned.