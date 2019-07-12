Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
»
1-min read

After SC Breather, Kumaraswamy to Move Trust Motion in Karnataka Assembly; MLAs Packed Off to Resorts Again

The chief minister sought time from the Speaker to move the trust vote in the House in the wake of the resignations of the 16 MLAs of the Congress-Janata Dal (Secular) alliance.

PTI

Updated:July 12, 2019, 5:12 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
After SC Breather, Kumaraswamy to Move Trust Motion in Karnataka Assembly; MLAs Packed Off to Resorts Again
Karnataka Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy during the Assembly Session at Vidhana Soudha in Bengaluru on Friday. (PTI)
Loading...

Bengaluru: In the wake of Karnataka Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy deciding to seek a trust vote, Assembly Speaker KR Ramesh Kumar on Friday said a slot would be allotted whenever he opted for it.

"The chief minister has spoken his mind that he would not cling to power amid the confusion. He said he will seek the trust of the House," Kumar said. "Whenever he tells me that he wants to move the trust motion, the very next day I will put it in the business of the day."

An embattled Kumaraswamy on Friday sought time from the Speaker to move the trust vote in the House in the wake of resignation by 16 MLAs — 13 from the Congress and three from the Janata Dal (Secular). Two Independent MLAs had also withdrawn support to the government and aligned with the BJP.

To a question on why Kumaraswamy sought a trust vote while paying condolences in the Assembly, the Speaker said the chief minister should be asked that question.

"I feel that it can be heard because he had said that he will not cling to power in the current situation. I cannot say that I will hear it today itself. He has only informed me that on a certain day he will seek the trust vote. My job will be to include it in the list of business of the day," Kumar said.

Kumar was supposed to start the hearing on the resignation of three MLAs — Anand Singh, Prathap Gouda Patil and Narayana Gowda. However, two of them approached the Supreme Court, which directed the Speaker to maintain 'status quo'.

Asked whether he would still start proceedings on their resignations, Kumar said, "I will start the process if they come. If they don't come I will sleep at home. That's it."

The resignations have pushed the Congress-JD(S) coalition government in the state to the brink. If the resignations are accepted, the coalition of Congress and JD(S) will have 100 members while the BJP will have 107.

The ruling coalition's total strength is 116 (Congress-78, JD(S)-37 and BSP-1), besides the Speaker. With the support of the two independents, who Monday resigned from the ministry, the BJP has 107 MLAs in the 224-member House, where the half-way mark is 113.

Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram