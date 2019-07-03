Will Amit Shah Let His Friend’s Son be Harmed, Asks Digvijaya Singh as PM Modi Slams Akash Vijayvargiya for Hitting Official

Bhopal: Welcoming Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s rap against MLA Akash Vijayvargiya, son of Bharatiya Janata Party general secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya, senior Congress leader Digvijaya Singh took a potshot at Home Minister Amit Shah saying he won’t let his friend’s son be harmed.

“I don’t think that Amit Shah would let his friend Kailash Vijayvargiya’s son be harmed. Let’s see,” Digvijaya Singh said in a tweet, adding that if action is taken against him, it would be great.

अगर एेंसा होता है तो मोदी जी आपको बधाई। यदि नहीं होता है तो यही कहेंगे आपकी कथनी और करनी में बहुत अंतर है और आपकी नियत साफ़ नहीं है। मुझे नहीं लगता अमित शाह जी अपने प्रिय मित्र कैलाश वीजावर्गीय के बेटे का कोई नुक्सान होने देंगे। देखते हैं। — digvijaya singh (@digvijaya_28) July 3, 2019

“However, if no action is taken, then there is difference between Modi’s words and his actions,” the former Madhya Pradesh chief minister said.

Taking a tough stand on Akash Vijavargiya’s attack on a civic official in Indore, PM Modi on Tuesday said that party did not need 'netas' (lawmakers) who spoil its image and said action should be taken against those indulging in such behaviour. “Beta kisi ka bhi ho, manmaani nahi chalegi (it might be anyone's son, bad behaviour will not be tolerated),” he said.

मोदी जी ने कल भाजपा संसदीय दल की बैठक में आकाश के इस बयान के खिलाफ नाराजी प्रकट की और आकाश के खिलाफ कार्यवाही करने के निर्देश दिये। यही नहीं उन भाजपा के कार्यकर्ताओं के खिलाफ भी कार्यवाही करने के निर्देश दिये जिन्होंने जेल से छूटने के बाद उसका स्वागत किया और “हर्ष फायरिंग” की। https://t.co/HAEeFjDZOs — digvijaya singh (@digvijaya_28) July 3, 2019

Chief Minister Kamal Nath also welcomed Modi’s statement and urged the BJP to act upon his advice.

Akash, a first time MLA from Indore had hit a civic official with a cricket bat during a demolition drive. He came under intense backlash and was arrested after a video of the incident went viral. On his release from jail, Akash was welcomed by his supporters and celebratory gunshots were fired.

Neither Akash nor his father Kailash Vijavargiya have spoken on the issue after PM Modi’s stern message. The BJP leaders in Madhya Pradesh too have distanced themselves from it.