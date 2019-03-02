English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
'Will Announce the Good News Soon': Panneerselvam on Inclusion of Other Parties in AIADMK-BJP Alliance
The ruling AIADMK, which is in an alliance with the BJP and PMK, has been making all-out efforts to rope in the DMDK.
BJP leader Piyush Goyal and AIADMK ministers O Panneerselvam and E Palaniswami meet reporters after agreeing on the alliance deal. (File photo)
Loading...
Chennai: Asserting that there were no uncertainties regarding a tie-up with actor Vijayakanth-led DMDK for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, the AIADMK Saturday said there would be good news soon.
The ruling AIADMK, which is in an alliance with the BJP and PMK, has been making all-out efforts to rope in the DMDK.
"There are no such uncertainties. In one or two days we will be taking a good decision and will announce a happy news (in this regard)," AIADMK coordinator O Panneerselvam, who is also the deputy chief minister of Tamil Nadu, told reporters after a meeting at the party headquarters here.
While the AIADMK has concluded its poll deal with the BJP and the PMK for the Lok Sabha polls by allotting five and seven seats in the state to them respectively, talks with the DMDK and other smaller outfits are yet to be formalised.
BJP's Tamil Nadu in-charge and Railway Minister Piyush Goyal had gone to DMDK chief Vijayakanth's house last month.
Though the meeting between the two leaders was touted to be for an alliance to contest the upcoming general elections, Goyal denied it saying, "Everything in life is not about alliances and politics. There are some personal relationships also."
DMK president M K Stalin had also visited Vijayakanth's residence last month sparking speculation about attempts to forge an alliance with the DMDK.
When reporters asked Stalin whether he would welcome DMDK into the DMK-led alliance, he had said, "I appreciate and thank you for your good intentions", but did not elaborate. The DMK chief had said he did not visit Vijayakanth to discuss politics but to enquire about his health.
Top actor Rajinikanth too visited Vijayakanth at his residence to enquire about his health condition.
The ruling AIADMK, which is in an alliance with the BJP and PMK, has been making all-out efforts to rope in the DMDK.
"There are no such uncertainties. In one or two days we will be taking a good decision and will announce a happy news (in this regard)," AIADMK coordinator O Panneerselvam, who is also the deputy chief minister of Tamil Nadu, told reporters after a meeting at the party headquarters here.
While the AIADMK has concluded its poll deal with the BJP and the PMK for the Lok Sabha polls by allotting five and seven seats in the state to them respectively, talks with the DMDK and other smaller outfits are yet to be formalised.
BJP's Tamil Nadu in-charge and Railway Minister Piyush Goyal had gone to DMDK chief Vijayakanth's house last month.
Though the meeting between the two leaders was touted to be for an alliance to contest the upcoming general elections, Goyal denied it saying, "Everything in life is not about alliances and politics. There are some personal relationships also."
DMK president M K Stalin had also visited Vijayakanth's residence last month sparking speculation about attempts to forge an alliance with the DMDK.
When reporters asked Stalin whether he would welcome DMDK into the DMK-led alliance, he had said, "I appreciate and thank you for your good intentions", but did not elaborate. The DMK chief had said he did not visit Vijayakanth to discuss politics but to enquire about his health.
Top actor Rajinikanth too visited Vijayakanth at his residence to enquire about his health condition.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
'Abhinandan Will Acquire New Meaning Now', Says PM Modi
-
Friday 01 March , 2019
People Gather At Attari-Wagah Border To Welcome Abhinandan
-
Tuesday 26 February , 2019
Breaking News: How IAF Carried Out Strikes On Terror Camps In Pakistan
-
Wednesday 27 February , 2019
Pakistani F-16 Jet Shot Down By Indian Forces
-
Wednesday 27 February , 2019
Pilot Among 4 Killed as Military Aircraft Crashes in J&K's Budgam Amid LoC Tensions
'Abhinandan Will Acquire New Meaning Now', Says PM Modi
Friday 01 March , 2019 People Gather At Attari-Wagah Border To Welcome Abhinandan
Tuesday 26 February , 2019 Breaking News: How IAF Carried Out Strikes On Terror Camps In Pakistan
Wednesday 27 February , 2019 Pakistani F-16 Jet Shot Down By Indian Forces
Wednesday 27 February , 2019 Pilot Among 4 Killed as Military Aircraft Crashes in J&K's Budgam Amid LoC Tensions
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Alexander the Great: Professor Holds Baby in Class So Student Can Take Notes, Tops the Internet
- Congratulations Abhinandan: Identical Pictures, Posts of 'Newborn Babies' Named After IAF Pilot Go Viral
- Priyanka Chopra Looks Drop-dead Gorgeous in Colourful Gowns & Wild Headgears in Jonas Brothers Video
- India vs Australia: Dhoni Gets Hit on Forearm During Net Session
- New Zealand's Perkins Dismissed in Unbelievable Fashion
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results