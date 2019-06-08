Will Approach Telangana Speaker to Accord Opposition Status to AIMIM, Says Owaisi
In a big jolt to the Congress in the state, as many as 12 of its 18 MLAs were recognised as members of the ruling TRS by the Assembly Speaker on Thursday hours after they moved him seeking merger of their group.
File photo of AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi. (Getty Images)
Hyderabad: AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi on Saturday said he will claim the status of the main opposition party in the house after emerging as the second-largest party with seven MLAs in the 119-member Telangana Assembly.
“The party will approach the Speaker for the opposition status. We hope that the Speaker will take positive action on our appeal and the AIMIM will get opposition status,” said Owaisi.
Speaker P Srinivas Reddy acceded to the request of the 12 MLAs considering the fact they constituted two-thirds of the Congress Legislature Party, a requirement for merger under the anti-defection law.
