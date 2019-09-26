Take the pledge to vote

'Will be No Deviation, Dilution & Diversion': Venkaiah Naidu Pitches For Simultaneous Polls

Vice President Venkaiah Naidu said that frequent elections in the country is a matter of concern as 'everyone has to follow the pre-line formula'.

PTI

Updated:September 26, 2019, 1:09 PM IST
'Will be No Deviation, Dilution & Diversion': Venkaiah Naidu Pitches For Simultaneous Polls
File photo of Vice President Venkaiah Naidu. (PTI)
Pune: Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu on Thursday made a strong pitch for holding simultaneous polls across India to avoid "deviation, dilution and diversion" of the public work.

Naidu made the remarks at a public event here.

"Frequent elections in the country is a matter of concern because the moment elections come, everyone has to follow the pre-line formula," he said. "Election, selection and correction and the model code

of conduct for one and half months. That is why will be in the interest of the country to have one broad simultaneous election across the country within 15 days so that there is no deviation, no dilution and no diversion of the public work," Naidu said in his address.

The Elections Commission recently announced the dates for Assembly polls in Maharashtra. Chief Election Commissioner Sunil Arora said the election will take place in a single phase on October 21. The counting of votes will take place on October 24.

The term of the 288-seat Maharashtra Legislative Assembly ends on November 9.

