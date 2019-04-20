English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Will be the CM Again if Congress Wins Next Assembly Elections in Karnataka: Siddaramaiah
The statement is bound to raise fissures in Congress as other aspirants for the top position won’t be happy with Siddaramaiah’s ambitious remark.
File photo of former Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah. (PTI Photo)
Bengaluru: Congress Legislature Party leader in Karnataka Siddaramaiah on Saturday said that he would become the chief minister of Karnataka if his party wins the next assembly polls.
"I did not say I will become the CM tomorrow. I said if the Congress comes to power in next assembly elections, then I will become CM," he said in Davanagere.
He was clarifying his statement made on Friday during a rally in Siraguppa. He said that he would increase the amount of rice given under the Anna Bhagya scheme from 7kgs to 10kgs when he becomes the CM again.
“I am not a political Sanyasi. I will increase the amount of rice when I become the CM is all what I said,” he added.
The statement is bound to raise fissures as other aspirants for the top position won’t be happy with Siddaramaiah’s ambition.
"I wish him all the best," DK Shivakumar said on Friday while reacting to Siddaramaiah's statements.
Siddaramaiah’s statements come amidst ongoing speculations and allegations by the opposition BJP that the coalition government would fall anytime.
BJP MLA CT Ravi has said that Siddaramaiah had fixed a time bomb on the coalition.
Rejecting BJP’s doubts, the former chief minister said, “Government is safe. It is the Modi government that is going to fall. BJP will be reduced to single digit in the state this time."
