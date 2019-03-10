English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Will be Torchbearer for New Era, Says Kamal Haasan After MNM Gets Battery Torch as Party Symbol
MNM was launched in February 2018 and the party has announced it will contest all 39 Lok Sabha seats in Tamil Nadu on its own.
File photo of actor-turned-politician Kamal Haasan.
Actor-turned-politician Kamal Haasan’s party Makkal Needhi Maiam (MNM) has been allotted battery torch as a symbol to contest elections.
Taking to Twitter, Haasan said the move was “appropriate” and his party would be the “Torch-Bearer for a new era in TN and Indian politics”.
MNM was launched in February 2018 and the party has announced it will contest all 39 Lok Sabha seats in Tamil Nadu on its own. Haasan himself is planning to enter the foray in the Lok Sabha elections.
MNM thanks the Election commision for granting us the "Battery Torch" symbol for the forthcoming elections. So appropriate. @maiamofficial will endeavour to be the “Torch-Bearer” for a new era in TN and Indian politics.— Kamal Haasan (@ikamalhaasan) 10 March 2019
