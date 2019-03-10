LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

Will be Torchbearer for New Era, Says Kamal Haasan After MNM Gets Battery Torch as Party Symbol

MNM was launched in February 2018 and the party has announced it will contest all 39 Lok Sabha seats in Tamil Nadu on its own.

News18.com

Updated:March 10, 2019, 10:39 AM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Will be Torchbearer for New Era, Says Kamal Haasan After MNM Gets Battery Torch as Party Symbol
File photo of actor-turned-politician Kamal Haasan.
Loading...
Actor-turned-politician Kamal Haasan’s party Makkal Needhi Maiam (MNM) has been allotted battery torch as a symbol to contest elections.

Taking to Twitter, Haasan said the move was “appropriate” and his party would be the “Torch-Bearer for a new era in TN and Indian politics”.

MNM was launched in February 2018 and the party has announced it will contest all 39 Lok Sabha seats in Tamil Nadu on its own. Haasan himself is planning to enter the foray in the Lok Sabha elections.




Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram