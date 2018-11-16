English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Will Believe in Nehru's Democratic System if Congress Appoints ‘Outsider’ as Party President: PM Modi
The attack came after Shashi Tharoor credited institutional structures created by Jawaharlal Nehru for a "chaiwala" like Narendra Modi becoming the prime minister of the country.
Ambikapur: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday hit back at Congress for its leader Shashi Tharoor’s ‘chaiwala’ remark and dared the party to make someone outside the Gandhi family its president for at least five years.
Modi said if Congress makes someone who is not from the (Gandhi) family as party president for at least five years, then he will believe that Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru really created a truly democratic system there.
Addressing a campaign rally for the second phase of Chhattisgarh Assembly elections scheduled on November 20, Modi said, "I want to challenge them. Let some good leader of
Congress outside of the family become the party president for five years, then I will say that Nehru ji really created a truly democratic system there".
Modi’s attack came after Tharoor credited institutional structures created by Jawaharlal Nehru for a "chaiwala" like Narendra Modi becoming the prime minister of the country.
The PM has repeatedly attacked the Gandhi family on the poll trail in Chhattisgarh and continued in the same vein, saying four generations of Congress ruled the nation and they should give an account of what they have done for the country.
"People have disproved that it was the "right of only one family" to speak from the ramparts of the Red Fort in Delhi," he said.
"You can't understand the difficulties faced by the poor but a chaiwalla can," Modi said in an attack on the Congress and the Gandhis.
"They (Congress) have kept the country in the dark with their lies which are ingrained in their minds," Modi said, not mincing words to target the principal opposition party and its top leaders.
On the impressive turnout in the first phase of polling held on November 10, Modi said, "People of Bastar in Chhattisgarh gave a strong response to Naxals by registering record voting percentage in the first phase".
| Edited by: Aakarshuk Sarna
