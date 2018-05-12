English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Will Bengaluru Continue with the Poor Voter Turnout This Time As Well?
In 2013 Karntaka assembly elections, nine of the 10 constituencies with the lowest turnout were in Bengaluru. Not only that, the city has consistently recorded the lowest turnout in the state, during last few elections also.
Image: News18 Creatives/ Mir Suhail
Bengaluru: The voting percentage in the Karnataka assembly elections reached 53 percent as of 3 pm, according to the Election Commission. Bengaluru saw the lowest voting percentage with 40%.
The trend, till now, is suggesting a repeat of what has happened during the last three Assembly elections in the city.
According to the Election Commission data, the voter turnout on an average has always been less than 50% in Bengaluru Urban district. In fact, during the 2013 elections only 52.8% of the Bangalore Urban district’s voters cast their vote, which was only a marginal improvement from 2008 – when 46.9% of the district’s voters had turned up.
In the 2013 Assembly Elections, 57.38% of the eligible voters in Bengaluru cast their votes, as against the state’s overall voter turnout of 71.29%.
Another interesting fact about Bengaluru is that, over the last two Assembly elections in the state, the people of Bengaluru voted for and brought to power the same leader in 20 of the 28 Assembly constituencies.
Bengaluru, the silicon valley of India, is a city of over 80 lakh eligible voters.
| Edited by: Ahona Sengupta
