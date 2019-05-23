English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Will BJP's Look East Policy Paint Assam Saffron Post Election Results Despite NRC Anger
While exit polls have suggested that the BJP is likely to dominate the Lok Sabha seat, it remains to be seen what impact the twin issues of the Citizenship Amendment Bill and the National Register of Citizens will have on the outcome of the polls.
Representative Image.
Assam Lok Sabha Election Results 2019: Assam holds the key for the BJP in the north-east. The most populous state in the region and a traditional Congress bastion saw the saffron party win an unprecedented seven seats in the 2014 Lok Sabha, following which it formed the government for the first time in 2016. With 14 of the 25 seats in the region in Assam, the state — along with West Bengal and Odisha — holds the key for any potential losses in the party’s traditional bastions in northern India.
But while exit polls have suggested that the BJP is likely to dominate the Lok Sabha seat, it remains to be seen what impact the twin issues of the Citizenship Amendment Bill (CAB) and the National Register of Citizens (NRC) will have on the outcome of the polls. While the CAB infuriated the Muslim population in the state, a community that has historically played a crucial role in the electoral fate of at least 10 seats, the NRC drive was marred with controversy after lakhs of name were found ‘missing’ from the list.
1. Like 2014, the poll battle in Assam is between the BJP and Congress. The influence of other prominent parties like All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF) and Bodoland People's Front (BPF), although limited to specific pockets, might be key.
2. The Asom Gana Parishad (AGP), a strong regional party which drafted the Assam Accord in 1985, had joined hands with the BJP for the 2019 polls despite differences over the Citizenship Amendment Bill 2016 and the National Register of Citizens (NRC) - both key poll issues in the state.
3. Voting in Assam was held in three phases. Five constituencies each went to polls on April 11 and 18, while the remaining four voted on April 23 in the aftermath of the state-wide protests against the CAB.
ALSO READ | With Immigration Issue on Boil, Assam's 7 Lakh First-Time Voters Take Centrestage
4. While the BJP-led Centre withdrew tabling the Bill in the face of active resistance from the local population, the issue dominated the political discourse in the state. The Bill, which promised citizenship to non-Muslim refugees from Pakistan, Afghanistan and Bangladesh, was the BJP’s main poll plank in Assam, unlike other states in northeast. Prime Minister Narendra Modi had reiterated the BJP’s commitment to it in his rallies while the Congress dubbed it unconstitutional.
5. The BJP’s push for CAB has infuriated the local Muslims, who played a crucial role in deciding the political fate of candidates in at least 10 Lok Sabha seats in Assam.
6. Another contentious issue was the National Register of Citizens of India (NRC) drive undertaken by the government to determine the citizens of Assam. With lakhs of names missing from the list, the whole process turned some sections against the ruling BJP.
ALSO READ | Ahead of Polls, BJP Recalibrates its Northeast Strategy, Goes Silent on Citizen Amendment Bill
7. During the state-wide anti-CAB protests a few months back, students from Gauhati University, Tezpur University and Dibrugarh University had also taken to the streets, torched effigies of Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal and Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and organised fasts. While the Cotton University Students’ Union (CUSU) had taken part in class boycotts, Gauhati Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) students wore black badges while on duty. Students from the state, living in New Delhi, had staged protests against the bill as well.
8. The Assam Survey Report, 2018, highlighted the fact that the government in power largely rejected voters’ priorities in the state.
9. Assam is a state in north east India and has 14 seats in the Lok Sabha of which 1 are reserved for Scheduled Castes and 2 are reserved for Scheduled Tribes. Assam also sends 7 members to the Rajya Sabha. There are 126 Assembly constituencies in the state and the last Assembly elections were held in May 2016.
ALSO READ | The Foot Soldiers’ Dilemma in Assam as AGP Leaders Fume Over BJP’s Citizenship Bill Stand
10. According to the latest available data, there are a total of 2,18,15,823 eligible voters in Assam, of which 1,11,86,860 are male, 1,06,28,460 female and 503 voters of the Third Gender. The state can be divided into 3 region(s): Barak Valley, Lower Assam, Upper Assam.
Follow all the live updates of Lok Sabha Election results here:
