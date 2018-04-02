Will Bring Modi Govt to its Knees, Says Mayawati, Blames Violence on Goons Hijacking Dalit Protests

: Bahujan Samaj Party supremo Mayawati on Monday attacked the Narendra Modi government for the delay in filing a review petition against the dilution of the SC/ST act and lent her support to the Bharat Bandh but condemned the violence that has claimed the lives of at least six people in Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan."Although we are not in Parliament, but we will continue our fight against Dalit atrocities outside the Parliament and bring the central government of Narenda Modi on its knees," she told reporters in Delhi.She said that the Bharat Bandh was a response to the central government's policies that are pushing Dalits towards darkness. "The Modi government is doing a conspiracy by privatization of government departments so that Dalits be deprived of promotion in jobs," she said.In the same breath, she condemned the protests taking a violent turn. At least six people have been killed so far and several are injured. Government property as well as vehicles have been torched and a bus carrying foreign tourists was also attacked.Maywati said that the Dalits were protesting peacefully and the violence has been caused due to goons hijacking the stir. "We condemn the act of violence. Some anti-social elements were sent to disrupt the Bharat Bandh and they were the ones who were involved in violence. Police and administration should identify such people and punish them," she said.She said that had the central government acted promptly against the SC ruling, there would have been no protests. "If the central government had filed review petition timely, there would have been no protests at all. Everybody knows well that BJP is an expert when it comes to caste politics," she said.