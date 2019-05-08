Will Bring Petrol and Diesel Within Ambit of GST to Reduce Prices, Rahul Gandhi Promises

Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday promised that if his party is voted to power it will bring petrol and diesel within the ambit of the GST and will try and reduce rising prices.He said the Congress believes that rising prices have put a heavy burden on the life of the common man. "To reduce this burden, the Congress party will bring petrol and diesel within the ambit of the GST and will try and reduce the increasing prices," Gandhi said in a Facebook post.