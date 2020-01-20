Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Will Bring Resolution Against CAA Soon, Says Mamata Banerjee, Appeals to NE States to Boycott Law

On December 16 last year, five days after Citizenship Amendment Bill was passed in the Rajya Sabha, the Bengal government stayed the process of NPR across the state.

Sujit Nath

January 20, 2020
File photo of Trinamool Congress supremo and West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee.

Kolkata: Over a month after staying the process of National Population Register (NPR) across the state, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday announced that she will being another resolution against Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) in the coming days.

Speaking to the media before leaving for north Bengal to attend a series of events, Banerjee said: “We have already brought a resolution against NPR and in coming three to four days, we will bring a resolution against CAA. I would also like to request all the Northeastern states, including those governed by BJP chief ministers, to pass similar resolutions because NPR is totally related to CAA.”

Asked if she is interested in a meeting with the Opposition, including chief ministers of Northeastern states, Banerjee said: “It depends on them whether they are interested in this meeting or not. It could happen in Kolkata also. I don’t have any problem.”

She added, “I would like to request all the Northeastern states to be very careful while dealing with issues related to NPR. Even in those states that are run by BJP chief ministers, I would like to appeal them to boycott CAA and NPR.”

On Wednesday, the CM will organise a rally in Darjeeling against NRC and CAA.

On December 16 last year, five days after Citizenship Amendment Bill was passed in the Rajya Sabha, the Bengal government stayed the process of NPR across the state.

The NPR is a register of usual residents of the country. It is being prepared at the local (village/sub-Town), sub-district, district, state and national level under provisions of the Citizenship Act, 1955, and the Citizenship (Registration of Citizens and issue of National Identity Cards) Rules, 2003.

