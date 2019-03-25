English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Will Build 10 Singapore in Delhi if Full Statehood Granted: Arvind Kejriwal
Addressing a public rally at Patparganj in east Delhi, Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal called for people's support in the upcoming elections to ensure that Delhi gets full statehood.
File photo of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.
New Delhi: Chief Minister and AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal on Monday promised to build infrastructure equalling "ten Singapore" if full statehood was granted to Delhi.
Addressing a public rally at Patparganj in east Delhi, he called for people's support in the upcoming elections to ensure that Delhi gets full statehood.
"We will build ten Singapore in Delhi. We will ensure that a flat is given to everyone who is staying in huts in Delhi," he said.
Taking a dig at Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Kejriwal claimed when the PM was unable to handle Pakistan, how could he be expected to take care of Delhi Police.
"Let us handle Delhi Police and you (PM) take care of Pakistan. You are not able to handle Pakistan, how can you be expected to handle Delhi Police?" he said.
Accusing the Centre of creating hurdles for Delhi's development, the AAP leader said he faced several obstructions at various stages to get clearances from the central government.
He said the people of Delhi pay Rs 1.5 lakh crore worth Income Tax and receive only Rs 325 crore from the Centre.
"Why should we pay so much and get so less in return? What have Delhiites done to the central government to deserve this? The situation is similar to the time before India got independence.
"First Britishers looted us, now the central government is looting us," the chief minister said.
"Just for political enmity, PM Modi stopped the development work for the common man of Delhi. Last time you voted for him, but this time do not vote for him, otherwise he would not let me work for development," he added.
Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said full statehood for Delhi will ensure that children scoring even 60 per cent marks get admission in colleges in Delhi.
The ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in the city is fighting the upcoming Lok Sabha election on the agenda of granting full statehood to Delhi.
Raising the slogan of 'Poorna Rajya Banao Jhadu ka Button Dabao', the party is busy convincing people to vote for AAP to get full statehood for Delhi.
The election to the seven Lok Sabha seats in the national capital will be held on May 12.
