Will Bury Anti-CAA Protesters Alive: UP Minister Warns Govt Has Given 'Free Hand' to Forces

The minister, Raghuraj Singh, was addressing a pro-citizenship law rally in Aligarh where deputy chief minister Keshav Prasad Maurya was also in attendance.

Qazi Faraz Ahmad | News18@qazifarazahmad

Updated:January 13, 2020, 10:27 AM IST
Will Bury Anti-CAA Protesters Alive: UP Minister Warns Govt Has Given 'Free Hand' to Forces
File image of UP minister Raghuraj Singh.

Lucknow: In what could possibly kick up a row, a minister in Uttar Pradesh’s Aligarh said those speaking against Prime Minister Narendra Modi and UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath would be ‘buried alive’.

The minister, Raghuraj Singh, was addressing a pro-citizenship law rally in Aligarh where deputy chief minister Keshav Prasad Maurya was also in attendance.

“You all will go to jail under Prevention of Terrorism Act (POTA). Don’t play with your future. These handful of people who are studying on taxpayers’ money are now speaking against CM Yogi and PM Modi. You all will be buried alive. Yogi and Modi will run the country like they are doing it now,” he said at the rally. Singh was referring to slogans raised against Yogi few days ago at an anti-CAA rally organized by students. A case was later registered against 60 students in the case.

Singh went on to lash out at the students of Aligarh Muslim University and warned them saying the government has given free hand to security forces.

“I want to tell them that the Muslims of Aligarh are peace loving. You (AMU students) better improve yourselves else the Muslims of Aligarh will teach you a lesson. You will eat ours and then also show us your anger, we will not let this happen. That time of Congress has gone and we have given free hand to our armed forces. If someone kills our one man, then they will kill 10,” Singh said.

