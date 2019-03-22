English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Will Certainly Contest Chandni Chowk LS Seat Irrespective of Alliance with AAP, Says Sibal
Kapil Sibal, who has held various important portfolios as a Union minister under the UPA government, is currently a member of the Rajya Sabha from Uttar Pradesh. He was elected to the Upper House in 2016.
File photo of senior Congress leader Kapil SIbal. (PTI)
Loading...
New Delhi: Senior Congress leader Kapil Sibal has said he will "certainly contest" from Delhi's Chandni Chowk seat in the Lok Sabha, irrespective of whether there is an alliance between his party and AAP.
Sibal had won twice from Chandni Chowk in 2004 and 2009 before losing to BJP leader Harsh Vardhan in 2014.
Asked about his views whether there should be an alliance between the Congress and the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in Delhi, Sibal told PTI: "I don't know that is for the party to decide. There are two views within the party."
"I will certainly contest the Chandni Chowk seat, alliance or no alliance," the 70-year-old leader asserted.
Sibal, who has held various important portfolios as a Union minister under the UPA government, is currently a member of the Rajya Sabha from Uttar Pradesh. He was elected to the Upper House in 2016.
NCP chief leader Sharad Pawar is making efforts for an alliance between the Congress and the AAP.
According to sources, the Congress leadership is also in talks with AAP leaders and is trying to convince Delhi Congress leaders for an alliance in the national capital. Arvind Kejriwal-led AAP also wants a seat-sharing understanding with the Congress in Haryana and Punjab.
Congress's in-charge for Delhi, P C Chacko, had said: "I am in consultation with Congress party leaders in Delhi on the possibilities of forging an alliance with AAP.
Sibal had won twice from Chandni Chowk in 2004 and 2009 before losing to BJP leader Harsh Vardhan in 2014.
Asked about his views whether there should be an alliance between the Congress and the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in Delhi, Sibal told PTI: "I don't know that is for the party to decide. There are two views within the party."
"I will certainly contest the Chandni Chowk seat, alliance or no alliance," the 70-year-old leader asserted.
Sibal, who has held various important portfolios as a Union minister under the UPA government, is currently a member of the Rajya Sabha from Uttar Pradesh. He was elected to the Upper House in 2016.
NCP chief leader Sharad Pawar is making efforts for an alliance between the Congress and the AAP.
According to sources, the Congress leadership is also in talks with AAP leaders and is trying to convince Delhi Congress leaders for an alliance in the national capital. Arvind Kejriwal-led AAP also wants a seat-sharing understanding with the Congress in Haryana and Punjab.
Congress's in-charge for Delhi, P C Chacko, had said: "I am in consultation with Congress party leaders in Delhi on the possibilities of forging an alliance with AAP.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
India's Drying Rivers: How can we Save our Rivers from Drying Up feat. Sunderlal Bahuguna
-
Tuesday 19 March , 2019
War of Words: How Akhilesh Replied To Yogi’s Taunt Over SP-BSP Coalition
-
Tuesday 19 March , 2019
Exclusive: News18 Tracks Down Nirav Modi in London
-
Friday 15 March , 2019
Who Is Brenton Tarrant, the Suspect Behind Christchurch Terror Attack?
-
Thursday 14 March , 2019
6 Dead, 32 Injured as Foot Overbridge Collapses Near CST Railway Station in Mumbai
India's Drying Rivers: How can we Save our Rivers from Drying Up feat. Sunderlal Bahuguna
Tuesday 19 March , 2019 War of Words: How Akhilesh Replied To Yogi’s Taunt Over SP-BSP Coalition
Tuesday 19 March , 2019 Exclusive: News18 Tracks Down Nirav Modi in London
Friday 15 March , 2019 Who Is Brenton Tarrant, the Suspect Behind Christchurch Terror Attack?
Thursday 14 March , 2019 6 Dead, 32 Injured as Foot Overbridge Collapses Near CST Railway Station in Mumbai
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Coolie No 1 Remake: Varun Dhawan, Sara Ali Khan to Pair up for David Dhawan's Film
- Marvel Releases Avengers Endgame Official Synopsis and New TV Spot
- Should You Subscribe to Hotstar VIP or Hotstar Premium Ahead of IPL 2019?
- Rockstar Mummy: Million People Expected at King Tut Exhibition This Weekend
- Unpopular Opinion: This Viral Twitter Thread Needs to Be Snipped
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results