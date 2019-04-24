English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Will Chop Off Hands of Those Who Raise Fingers at BJP Leaders, Warns BJP Himachal Chief Satpal Satti
Satti's latest remark comes after he was barred by the Election Commission from campaigning for 48 hours last week for his remark on Rahul Gandhi.
File photo of Himachal Pradesh BJP chief Satpal Singh Satti.
BJP state president for Himachal Pradesh, Satpal Singh Satti at a public meeting in Mandi, Himachal Pradesh said that he would chop off the hands of persons who dare raise fingers at BJP leaders.
"Our leaders are sitting on the dais. If anyone dares to raise their finger, we would chop their hands off. We are not nincompoops. We are not a group of stupid people," he said.
Satti's latest remark comes after he was barred by the Election Commission from campaigning for 48 hours last week. The poll body had taken the actions against his remark on Congress president Rahul Gandhi.
Sharma currently holds the office of a BJP MLA from Mandi assembly constituency.
His son Ashray Sharma was recently in the news after he chose to contest from the Mandi parliamentary constituency on a Congress ticket.
