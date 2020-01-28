Take the pledge to vote

'They'll Enter Homes & Rape Your Sisters': On Shaheen Bagh Protesters, Delhi BJP MP's Shocking Remark

BJP MP Parvesh Verma was addressing a crowd at a community center in Ranhoula village which falls under the Vikaspuri Assembly constituency in West Delhi.

January 28, 2020
New Delhi: After Minister of State for Finance Anurag Thakur, West Delhi BJP MP Parvesh Verma on Monday openly threatened Shaheen Bagh protesters saying that it will take the BJP only an hour to clear off the protests in the area.

"If the BJP comes to power in Delhi on February 11, we will clear Shaheen Bagh of all protest and protesters within one hour. Not a single person will be visible," he said, appealing people to vote for the BJP in the upcoming elections.

Verma added within one month all the existing mosques built on government land will be demolished if the BJP forms government in Delhi.

He was addressing a crowd at a community center in Ranhoula village which falls under the Vikaspuri Assembly constituency in West Delhi.

Maintaining his position further, the BJP MP further on Tuesday said:"...Lakhs of people gather there (Shaheen Bagh). People of Delhi will have to think & take a decision. They'll enter your houses, rape your sisters and daughters, kill them. There's time today, Modi ji and Amit Shah won't come to save you tomorrow..," he told news agency ANI.

Protests in Shaheen Bagh erupted spontaneously in opposition to the Citizenship Amendment Act, the National Register of Citizens and the National Population Register. Mainly led by women, the protests have continued uninterrupted for more than a month now. The road blockage at Shaheen Bagh have led to a tussle between the Delhi police and the protesters, as its disrupts traffic movement between Delhi and Noida.

A delegation of protesters met with Delhi LG Anil Baijal last week to discuss a possible solutions to the issue.

On Monday, Minister of State for Finance Anurag Thakur, who was in Delhi for a rally ahead of the February 8 Assembly elections, was caught on camera making inflammatory comments in Rithala.

Seen clapping his hands over his head, Thakur chanted, "Desh ke gaddaron ko (traitors of the country)...", with the crowd hitting back with "goli maaro s****n ko (shoot them all)".

Thakur and Giriraj Singh were later joined by Union Home Minister Amit Shah at the same venue.

Later on Monday, the Delhi Chief Electoral Office (CEO) has sought a report from the North West district's election officer in connection with Thakur's rally, said officials.

