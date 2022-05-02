Will Congress Crack the Whip on Navjot Singh Sidhu for ‘Indiscipline’?

After Sunil Jakhar, is the Congress high command contemplating disciplinary action against former Punjab Congress Committee (PCC) president Navjot Singh Sidhu?

Taking cognisance of his anti-party activities, the Congress party high command is learnt to have referred the matter to the party disciplinary committee for “necessary action”.

Sources said the disciplinary committee was expected to take a call on a letter by party in-charge for the state, Harish Chaudhary, who recommended a show-cause notice be issued to Sidhu for indulging in indiscipline.

Chaudhary wrote to party president Sonia Gandhi on April 23, seeking issuance of the notice after having received a complaint from the newly chosen state unit chief Amarinder Singh Warring, accusing Sidhu of indulging in “blatant anti-party activities”.

Chaudhary’s recommendations surfaced on a day when Sidhu posted a tweet approving Prashant Kishor’s cryptic tweet indicating a political plunge.

“The first blow is half the battle my friend… A good beginning always makes a good ending… Best always in your sincere efforts to honour the spirit of our Constitution… The power of people must return to the people manifold,’’ tweeted Sidhu.

In the complaint, Warring pointed out that on the day of his installation ceremony, Sidhu made a guest appearance and did not attend the event. Warring also said that during the campaign for the state assembly polls, Sidhu made public statements against the government which had “caused embarrassment to the party and the government”.

His remarks and public statements largely contributed to the party’s defeat in the assembly polls. Warring also alleged that Sidhu, in the recent days, has been meeting leaders sacked by the party high command for their anti-party activities. “This raises serious concerns over maintaining discipline in the party,” Warring complained.

In his note on Warring’s complaint, Chaudhary wrote: “Shri Sidhu cannot be allowed to portray himself above party and set an example for others to breach party discipline. The party in-charge has recommended a show-cause notice be issued to Sidhu as to why disciplinary action should not be initiated.”​

