'Will Consider Concrete Proposal from Shiv Sena': Cong Pitches in Amid Bitter Sena-BJP Power Tussle
The Sena and the BJP fought the October 21 Assembly polls in an alliance, winning 56 and 105 seats, respectively, but have gone on to take tough positions on government formation.
File image of Congress leader Ashok Chavan. (Image: PTI)
Pune: Former chief minister and senior Congress leader Prithviraj Chavan on Tuesday said his party will "consider" any "concrete" proposal on government formation in Maharashtra from the Shiv Sena, which is locked in a bitter tussle with the BJP over sharing of power.
The Sena and the BJP fought the October 21 Assembly polls in an alliance, winning 56 and 105 seats, respectively, but have gone on to take tough positions on government formation, with the former insisting on sharing the chief ministerial tenure and the latter rejecting it.
Speaking to PTI here, Chavan said, "We have not received any concrete proposal from the Shiv Sena. We will not take a lead on it. But if a concrete proposal comes from the Sena, we will consider it and discuss it with the high command."
The former Union minister said any proposal from the Sena must be for both the Congress and the NCP, which fought the October 21 polls together and ended up with 44 and 54 seats, respectively.
The 73-year-old Congress politician won from the Karad South constituency in the just-concluded assembly elections.
