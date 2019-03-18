English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
'Will Contest Polls From Where Party Asks Me To': Digvijaya Singh's Response to Kamal Nath's Offer
Leaders in the state Congress believe that a 'strong and senior' leader like Singh could have an impact on weak seats where the party has been on a losing spree.
File photo of senior Congress leader Digvijaya Singh. (Image: Twitter)
Former CM Digvijaya Singh has responded to Madhya Pradesh chief minister Kamal Nath’s offer of contesting Lok Sabha saying he would contest Polls from wherever his party president Rahul Gandhi wants him to.
Taking to Twitter, his favourite medium from where he has been speaking his mind for last few years, the Raghogarh scion thanked Nath for his offer to contest from any weak seat.
Kamal Nath had stated that Singh should contest from any of the three-four tough seats where the Congress has been on a losing spree in last 30-40 years.
Former union minister Jyotiraditya Scindia too had followed suit by advising ‘strong and senior’ leader like Singh to contest poll from tough seats. Rest, Scindia said, could be decided by the party high command.
Scindia’s response had come on Saturday while he was posed with the query regarding Singh’s candidature in upcoming polls.
Former CM Babulal Gaur, who has expressed solidarity with Singh in many accounts including his possible switch over to Congress, on Sunday also entered into the debate. He urged Singh to show his ‘valour’ on a tough seat.
“Digvijaya Singh ji is a senior leader and should exhibit his skills against a tough opponent,” Gaur had said.
Meanwhile replying to his adversaries, Singh in another tweet claimed that with the support of the people of Raghogarh, he had secured a win in 1977 amid the Janta Party wave.
“Accepting challenges is my habit,” he said, adding “I would contest from the seat my party president Rahul Gandhi wants me to.”
Singh has not contested in any direct poll, ever since he lost office in 2003.
| Edited by: Aditya Sharma
