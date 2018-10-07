English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
CM Fadnavis Vows to 'Crush' Those Acting Against Constitution Regardless of 'Caste and Religion'
"I am going to crush them... That is my 'Rajdharma'. That is what I am doing. I don't recognise extreme right or extreme left," he said at the Hindustan Times Leadership Summit here.
File photo of Maharashtra CM Fadnavis . (PTI)
Loading...
New Delhi: Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Saturday said he is acting against the people who are against the Constitution, irrespective of their political or ideological leanings.
"I am going to crush them... That is my 'Rajdharma'. That is what I am doing. I don't recognise extreme Right or extreme Left," he said at the Hindustan Times Leadership Summit here.
"I am bound to act against an individual or an institution which is acting against the Constitution. They may belong to any class, may belong to any caste, any religion, any institution, they may have any leaning, but I am going to crush them."
Fadnavis said the arrest of five rights activists was not a political witch-hunt.
Had it been a political witch-hunt, the Supreme Court would not have rejected the petition filed by "so many pseudo-liberals", he said.
He said the Bhima-Koregaon incident was a larger conspiracy to pitch two communities against each other to "create civil war-like situation".
"These designs are out now. After our crackdown, we have ample of evidences. They have been plotting similar things at several places and they are in direct contact with the Maoists, who are actually fighting against the system in Gadchiroli or Jharkhand or Chhattisgarh. So it is a larger conspiracy," said the Bharatiya Janata Party leader.
"I am going to crush them... That is my 'Rajdharma'. That is what I am doing. I don't recognise extreme Right or extreme Left," he said at the Hindustan Times Leadership Summit here.
"I am bound to act against an individual or an institution which is acting against the Constitution. They may belong to any class, may belong to any caste, any religion, any institution, they may have any leaning, but I am going to crush them."
Fadnavis said the arrest of five rights activists was not a political witch-hunt.
Had it been a political witch-hunt, the Supreme Court would not have rejected the petition filed by "so many pseudo-liberals", he said.
He said the Bhima-Koregaon incident was a larger conspiracy to pitch two communities against each other to "create civil war-like situation".
"These designs are out now. After our crackdown, we have ample of evidences. They have been plotting similar things at several places and they are in direct contact with the Maoists, who are actually fighting against the system in Gadchiroli or Jharkhand or Chhattisgarh. So it is a larger conspiracy," said the Bharatiya Janata Party leader.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
S 400 Defence Deal Between India And Russia: All You Need to Know
-
Wednesday 03 October , 2018
Justice Ranjan Gogoi: 46th Chief Justice of India
-
Tuesday 04 September , 2018
Who Gains and Loses From the Falling Rupee
-
Wednesday 03 October , 2018
Massive Fire at Kolkata Medical College and Hospital, Patients Shifted to Other Wards
-
Tuesday 02 October , 2018
Government Reaches Out to Farmers, No End to Protests Yet
S 400 Defence Deal Between India And Russia: All You Need to Know
Wednesday 03 October , 2018 Justice Ranjan Gogoi: 46th Chief Justice of India
Tuesday 04 September , 2018 Who Gains and Loses From the Falling Rupee
Wednesday 03 October , 2018 Massive Fire at Kolkata Medical College and Hospital, Patients Shifted to Other Wards
Tuesday 02 October , 2018 Government Reaches Out to Farmers, No End to Protests Yet
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Jamshedpur FC Hold Bengaluru FC to 2-2 Draw With Dramatic Late Strike
- Youth Olympics: Bhaker Leads Indian contingent, 'Wild Boars' Welcomed as Games Open on Street
- New 2018 Hyundai Santro (AH2) Hatchback Spotted Undisguised Ahead of Launch - See Pics
- Katrina Kaif Sets Fashion Goals High With Her Black Suit and Peplum Look
- Rihanna Responded to Her Fan's Pleas for New Music With a Meme
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...