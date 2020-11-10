'AIMIM Will Decide on Alliance Only After Bihar Poll Results are Out': Owaisi on Joining Forces With RJD

Asaduddin Owaisi, the leader of All India Majlis-E-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM), said the decision on joining hands with the Grand Alliance will be taken only after the final results of Bihar Assembly elections are out. While refraining from giving a definite answer to the question of tie-up with the RJD-led Mahagathbandhan, Owaisi said that the development of Bihar is the party's priority.

"The decision will be taken only after final results of Bihar Election are declared. Our fight is for development of Seemanchal (Bihar) which is one of the most backward areas of India," he said.

The AIMIM has won five assembly seats, including Amour, Kochadhamam, Jokihat, Baisi and Bahadurgunj, where it had fielded Akhtarul Iman, Muhammed Izhar Asfi, Shahnawaz Alam, Syed Ruknuddin and Azhar Nayeemi, respectively.

Expressing gratitude towards the people for AIMIM's victory in 5 constituencies, Owaisi asserted that the party will emerge as a strong political force in Bihar in the future. "I am thankful to the people of Seemanchal and we will try to live up to their expectations," he said.

The AIMIM chief further said that the party will fight the upcoming assembly elections in West Bengal and contest polls in Uttar Pradesh as well.

Owaisi's party, which contested the Bihar polls in alliance with former Union minister Upendra Kushwaha-led RLSP, and the BSP, has been dubbed as 'BJP's B-team' by the opposition, which has argued that the more votes the AIMIM gets, the more advantageous the position will be for the BJP-JD(U) alliance due to a split in Muslim votes. Of the 24 seats in Seemanchal, the party is contesting on 14 seats.