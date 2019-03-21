Will Defeat BJP Even if There is no Tie-up with Congress, Says Vaghela

NCP leader and former Gujarat Chief Minister Shankersinh Vaghela said on Thursday that his party will ensure defeat of the ruling BJP in the Lok Sabha elections in the state even if the Congress and NCP fail to arrive at a seat-sharing understanding.As of now there is no word about Sharad Pawar-led Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) and the Congress agreeing on a sharing formula for 26 Lok Sabha seats in Gujarat.Vaghela, 78, who recently joined the NCP, also said he would not contest the election himself.The Lok Sabha election as well as by-election for five assembly seats would be held in Gujarat on April 23."I will welcome any seat adjustment formula agreed on by NCP chief Sharad Pawar and Congress president Rahul Gandhi.We are also fine if no such adjustment takes place. We will try our best to defeat the BJP and ensure victory for the Congress and NCP," Vaghela told reporters here.He claimed that the BJP will have to settle for 150 to 160 seats."You can not fool people all the time....As per my estimate, the ruling combine would get only 150 to 160 seats," the former BJP leader said."The anti-BJP parties together, be it (an alliance of) Congress, SP, BSP, TMC or DMK, will win around 325 seats and form the next government with a common minimum programme.They can choose the prime minister later," he said.