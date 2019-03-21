English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Will Defeat BJP Even if There is no Tie-up with Congress, Says Vaghela
'We are also fine if no such adjustment takes place. We will try our best to defeat the BJP and ensure victory for the Congress and NCP,' former BJP leader Shankersinh Vaghela said.
File Photo of Shankersinh Vaghela
Loading...
Ahmedabad: NCP leader and former Gujarat Chief Minister Shankersinh Vaghela said on Thursday that his party will ensure defeat of the ruling BJP in the Lok Sabha elections in the state even if the Congress and NCP fail to arrive at a seat-sharing understanding.
As of now there is no word about Sharad Pawar-led Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) and the Congress agreeing on a sharing formula for 26 Lok Sabha seats in Gujarat.
Vaghela, 78, who recently joined the NCP, also said he would not contest the election himself.
The Lok Sabha election as well as by-election for five assembly seats would be held in Gujarat on April 23.
"I will welcome any seat adjustment formula agreed on by NCP chief Sharad Pawar and Congress president Rahul Gandhi.
We are also fine if no such adjustment takes place. We will try our best to defeat the BJP and ensure victory for the Congress and NCP," Vaghela told reporters here.
He claimed that the BJP will have to settle for 150 to 160 seats.
"You can not fool people all the time....As per my estimate, the ruling combine would get only 150 to 160 seats," the former BJP leader said.
"The anti-BJP parties together, be it (an alliance of) Congress, SP, BSP, TMC or DMK, will win around 325 seats and form the next government with a common minimum programme.
They can choose the prime minister later," he said.
As of now there is no word about Sharad Pawar-led Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) and the Congress agreeing on a sharing formula for 26 Lok Sabha seats in Gujarat.
Vaghela, 78, who recently joined the NCP, also said he would not contest the election himself.
The Lok Sabha election as well as by-election for five assembly seats would be held in Gujarat on April 23.
"I will welcome any seat adjustment formula agreed on by NCP chief Sharad Pawar and Congress president Rahul Gandhi.
We are also fine if no such adjustment takes place. We will try our best to defeat the BJP and ensure victory for the Congress and NCP," Vaghela told reporters here.
He claimed that the BJP will have to settle for 150 to 160 seats.
"You can not fool people all the time....As per my estimate, the ruling combine would get only 150 to 160 seats," the former BJP leader said.
"The anti-BJP parties together, be it (an alliance of) Congress, SP, BSP, TMC or DMK, will win around 325 seats and form the next government with a common minimum programme.
They can choose the prime minister later," he said.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
War of Words: How Akhilesh Replied To Yogi’s Taunt Over SP-BSP Coalition
-
Tuesday 19 March , 2019
Exclusive: News18 Tracks Down Nirav Modi in London
-
Friday 15 March , 2019
Who Is Brenton Tarrant, the Suspect Behind Christchurch Terror Attack?
-
Thursday 14 March , 2019
6 Dead, 32 Injured as Foot Overbridge Collapses Near CST Railway Station in Mumbai
-
Thursday 14 March , 2019
Why Haryana Govt's Proposed Bill Threatens Aravalli Forest Range
War of Words: How Akhilesh Replied To Yogi’s Taunt Over SP-BSP Coalition
Tuesday 19 March , 2019 Exclusive: News18 Tracks Down Nirav Modi in London
Friday 15 March , 2019 Who Is Brenton Tarrant, the Suspect Behind Christchurch Terror Attack?
Thursday 14 March , 2019 6 Dead, 32 Injured as Foot Overbridge Collapses Near CST Railway Station in Mumbai
Thursday 14 March , 2019 Why Haryana Govt's Proposed Bill Threatens Aravalli Forest Range
Live TV
Recommended For You
- PM Narendra Modi Trailer: Vivek Oberoi Warns Pakistan of Dire Consequences
- T-Series Finally Overtakes PewDiePie to Become the Biggest YouTube Channel
- Decoding The Voluntary Code of Ethics Binding FB, Twitter, WhatsApp, TikTok During 2019 Polls
- Hey Siri, New Apple AirPods Are Priced From Rs 14,900; H1 Chip And Longer Battery Life On Board
- PUBG Addiction: Karnataka Boy Writes How to Play Battle Royale Game in Answer Sheet, Fails PU Exam
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results