Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
CO-PRESENTED BY
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

Will Die But Never Insult PM Modi’s Parents, Says Rahul Gandhi

As the 2019 elections draw to a close, political parties have stepped up personal attacks, with the BJP calling former prime minister Rajiv Gandhi 'corrupt No.1'.

News18.com

Updated:May 15, 2019, 9:53 AM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Will Die But Never Insult PM Modi’s Parents, Says Rahul Gandhi
File photo of Congress chief Rahul Gandhi.
Loading...
Congress chief Rahul Gandhi, whose family has been facing a barrage a criticism from Narendra Modi and the BJP, has said he would rather die than insult the Prime Minister’s parents.

“Modi ji talks with hatred. He insults my father, grandmother, great grandfather. But I will never in my life speak about his family, his mother and father. I will die, but will never insult his mother and father,” Gandhi said.

“This is because I am not a RSS or BJP man, but belong to the Congress. I will return him love if hatred is thrown at me...We will defeat Modi ji with love, hugging you,” he added.

As the 2019 elections draw to a close, political parties have stepped up personal attacks, with the BJP calling former prime minister Rajiv Gandhi “corrupt No.1”. Returning the fire, Rahul Gandhi’s sister and Congress’ eastern UP incharge Priyanka Gandhi Vadra compared PM Modi with the mythological character, Duryodhan.

The criticism over his remarks on Rajiv Gandhi notwithstanding, PM Modi attacked the family once again for using INS Virat for a vacation, accusing them of compromising national security.

On Monday, PM Modi alleged the Congress seeks votes in the names of its ancestors. "They seek votes in the names of their ancestors, and when questioned about those ancestors, they say 'what happened, happened'," he added, in a reference to the comment by Congress's Sam Pitroda on the anti-Sikh riots of 1984.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
 
 

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
solr_search_ibnlive_test.php?query=(tag_topic:(" lok sabha elections 2019"))&sortby=insert_date&sortorder=desc&start=0&limit=9
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram