Will Die But Never Insult PM Modi’s Parents, Says Rahul Gandhi
As the 2019 elections draw to a close, political parties have stepped up personal attacks, with the BJP calling former prime minister Rajiv Gandhi 'corrupt No.1'.
File photo of Congress chief Rahul Gandhi.
Congress chief Rahul Gandhi, whose family has been facing a barrage a criticism from Narendra Modi and the BJP, has said he would rather die than insult the Prime Minister’s parents.
“Modi ji talks with hatred. He insults my father, grandmother, great grandfather. But I will never in my life speak about his family, his mother and father. I will die, but will never insult his mother and father,” Gandhi said.
“This is because I am not a RSS or BJP man, but belong to the Congress. I will return him love if hatred is thrown at me...We will defeat Modi ji with love, hugging you,” he added.
As the 2019 elections draw to a close, political parties have stepped up personal attacks, with the BJP calling former prime minister Rajiv Gandhi “corrupt No.1”. Returning the fire, Rahul Gandhi’s sister and Congress’ eastern UP incharge Priyanka Gandhi Vadra compared PM Modi with the mythological character, Duryodhan.
The criticism over his remarks on Rajiv Gandhi notwithstanding, PM Modi attacked the family once again for using INS Virat for a vacation, accusing them of compromising national security.
On Monday, PM Modi alleged the Congress seeks votes in the names of its ancestors. "They seek votes in the names of their ancestors, and when questioned about those ancestors, they say 'what happened, happened'," he added, in a reference to the comment by Congress's Sam Pitroda on the anti-Sikh riots of 1984.
