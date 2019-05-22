English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
'Will Do Anything for Safety of Votes': Kushwaha Tells Supporters to Pick Up Arms to Protect EVMs
Kushwaha, who himself contested the Lok Sabha election from two seats of Ujiyarpur and Karakat, was upset over reports of Electroniv Voting Machines being transported without any security in neighbouring Uttar Pradesh.
File photo of RLSP leader Upendra Kushwaha. (PTI file photo)
Patna: Opposition RLSP chief and former Union Minister Upendra Kushwaha on Tuesday reacted angrily to reports of alleged tampering of EVMs by the ruling NDA, urging party workers and supporters to pick up arms for "protection" of votes.
Rashtriya Lok Samata Party chief Kushwaha, who dumped the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance last year and joined the Grand Alliance, said if an attempt was made to "loot" votes, people should pick up arms for protection of votes.
"We will do anything for protection of votes and would not allow any attempt to tamper with the EVMs," he said.
Kushwaha belongs to the agrarian backward caste of Koeris which has a sizable population in Bihar.
