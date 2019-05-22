Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
CO-PRESENTED BY
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

'Will Do Anything for Safety of Votes': Kushwaha Tells Supporters to Pick Up Arms to Protect EVMs

Kushwaha, who himself contested the Lok Sabha election from two seats of Ujiyarpur and Karakat, was upset over reports of Electroniv Voting Machines being transported without any security in neighbouring Uttar Pradesh.

IANS

Updated:May 22, 2019, 12:04 AM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
'Will Do Anything for Safety of Votes': Kushwaha Tells Supporters to Pick Up Arms to Protect EVMs
File photo of RLSP leader Upendra Kushwaha. (PTI file photo)
Patna: Opposition RLSP chief and former Union Minister Upendra Kushwaha on Tuesday reacted angrily to reports of alleged tampering of EVMs by the ruling NDA, urging party workers and supporters to pick up arms for "protection" of votes.

Rashtriya Lok Samata Party chief Kushwaha, who dumped the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance last year and joined the Grand Alliance, said if an attempt was made to "loot" votes, people should pick up arms for protection of votes.

"We will do anything for protection of votes and would not allow any attempt to tamper with the EVMs," he said.

Kushwaha belongs to the agrarian backward caste of Koeris which has a sizable population in Bihar.

Kushwaha, who himself contested the Lok Sabha election from two seats of Ujiyarpur and Karakat, was upset over reports of Electroniv Voting Machines being transported without any security in neighbouring Uttar Pradesh.

A video clip on social media also showed RJD workers encountering a vehicle with EVMs in Maharajganj constituency in Bihar.

Earlier RJD leader and former Bihar Chief Minister Rabri Devi and opposition leader Tejashwi Yadav also raised fears over EVM tampering and urged the Election Commission to give an explanation to the people.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
 
 

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram