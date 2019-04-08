Will Do Away With Exam Fee for Govt Posts, Implement Right to Healthcare: Rahul Gandhi

Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Monday said if his party was voted to power in the upcoming Lok Sabha polls, the application fees for examinations for government posts would be done away with.He also promised that the Congress government would enact the Right to Healthcare Act, which would guarantee every citizen the right to healthcare services."The Congress government will do away with the application fee imposed on the examinations for government posts," Gandhi said in a Facebook post.In another post, he said healthcare was an issue related to public welfare and complete health facilities should be the right of every citizen.The Congress chief said the total government expenditure on healthcare would be increased to three per cent of the country's GDP if his party was voted to power.