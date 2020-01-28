'Will EC Wake Up from Slumber?' Cong Asks Poll Body to Take Note of Anurag Thakur's 'Goli Maro' Slogans
Noting that the minister had exhorted people to respond with 'goli maaro' slogans, Chidambaram asked, 'Will it not amount to inciting and encouraging violence against a section of the people?'
Mos Anurag Thakur at a poll rally in Rithala on Monday.
New Delhi: The Congress on Tuesday asked the Election Commission to take note of union minister Anurag Thakur's provocative slogans at a poll rally in Delhi.
Triggering a row, Thakur had egged on participants in an election rally in Rithala here to raise an incendiary slogan that "traitors should be shot at", after he lashed out at anti-CAA protesters.
Slamming Thakur, senior Congress leader P Chidambaram. asked, "Will the Election Commission of India wake up from its slumber".
Noting that the minister had exhorted people to respond with goli maaro" slogans, he asked, "Will it not amount to inciting and encouraging violence against a section of the people?"
"As every day passes, the rhetoric of the BJP reminds one of Germany in the 1930s," Chidambaram tweeted.
Congress chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala said he was deeply saddened by Anurag Thakur's conduct.
"Saw a remote ray of hope of sanity in him, only to realise today that ministerial posts and uprightness make strange bedfellows," he tweeted.
