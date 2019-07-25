'Will End Game Started by Cong': BJP Fumes Amid Claims of 4 More Party MLAs Wanting to Switch Loyalty

Indore/Bhopal: Four more BJP MLAs want to support the Congress-led government in Madhya Pradesh, self-styled godman Namdev Tyagi alias Computer Baba said on Thursday. His statement came a day after two BJP MLAs backed the Congress-led government in the Madhya Pradesh Assembly.

Computer Baba, who has been appointed as the chairman of a river trust by the Kamal Nath-led Congress government in the state, was given minister of state status by the previous BJP-led government in the state.

“Four BJP MLAs are in contact with me. I will present them before you (media) when Kamal Nath asks me to do so,” he told reporters in Indore, even as he declined to reveal their identity despite repeated queries by the media.

In the 230-member Assembly, the ruling Congress has the support of 121 MLAs, including Speaker NP Prajapati, who did not take part in the voting on Wednesday.

Amid the political bitterness, the chief minister on Thursday sought the opposition’s support in the state’s growth. “We expect that the opposition extends support with positivity in state’s progress. We have been given the mandate and we hope the opposition honours this mandate,” Nath wrote on Twitter.

However, BJP leaders didn’t seem impressed. “The Congress has started this game and we would end this,” said party legislator Narottam Mishra. Sources said the party’s central leadership has sought a report from senior functionaries, including Shivraj Singh Chouhan, Gopal Bhargav and Mishra.

Former home minister Bhupendra Singh rubbished Computer Baba’ claims of four BJP MLAs being in touch with his party and said the BJP did not believe in ‘horse-trading’, something the ruling party in the state was busy doing at present.

BJP state unit chief Rakesh Singh said nothing had gone wrong and things were under control. After presiding over a meeting of party MLAs in Bhopal, Singh said showing numbers on an inconsequential bill revealed a lot about the Congress. “The BJP still stands united,” he added.

Singh may rush to New Delhi on Thursday night to apprise the party high-command about the political developments in the state.

Meanwhile, a state minister rubbished reports that security of the two BJP MLAs who backed the seven-month-old Congress-led government during voting on a bill in the House on Wednesday has been stepped up.

BJP legislators Narayan Tripathi and Sharad Kol voted in favour of the Criminal Law (Madhya Pradesh Amendment) Bill, 2019 when it was put to vote in the Assembly.

Madhya Pradesh Public Relations Minister PC Sharma said the two MLAs have only the “normal security” provided to every legislator. “No additional force has been deployed (for their security),” he said.

Deputy Inspector General Irshad Wali said Bhopal Police hasn’t received any directive to enhance the security of the two BJP MLAs.

(With inputs from PTI)