Will Ensure Screams of Migrant Workers Reach the Govt, Says Rahul Gandhi

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Thursday said the party will ensure that the screams of migrant workers reach the government and described them as the ones carrying the country's flag.

"There is a dense darkness and these are difficult times, have courage, all of us are standing for the safety of all of them. We will ensure that their screams reach the government and they get the help they deserve. They are not the ordinary public of the country, they are the flag bearers of the country's self-respect. We will never let them bow down," he said in a tweet in Hindi.

Along with his tweet, Gandhi also shared a video of migrant labourers walking on the roads of the country in an attempt to reach their native places amid the coronavirus-induced lockdown.