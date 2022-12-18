'Will Expose All': Conman Sukesh Writes Fresh Letter Accusing AAP of Threats, Dares Kejriwal to Sack Jain

Conman Sukesh Chandrasekhar has written a fresh letter alleging Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal of sending “threats and offers" and said he would “expose" the AAP national convenor and minister Satyendar Jain.

Sukesh released the letter through his counsel, advocate Ashok K Singh on Sunday.

In the latest letter, he referred o the recently held Municipal Corporation of Delhi polls and Gujarat Assembly election results and denied media reports that stated that he was being asked to write letters against the AAP leaders by the BJP. “Let me mention that no one has ever asked me to write any letters against you as told by you to media on Saturday, during your meeting with elected councillors. Everything I wrote is by my own will and are true events," he was quoted as saying.

Attacking the Aam Aadmi Party, he further said the BJP is not a party that indulges in “cheap politics" and asked it to stop issuing press releases as he was “not born yesterday" and vowed to not be pressurised by anyone. “The BJP is not a party like yours to indulge in cheap politics like how you do on a daily basis. To my understanding BJP has no necessity to ask anyone or me to write anything against any one. So stop this cheap press statement and cheap politics of yours as no one is interested, and I am not born yesterday to be pressured by anyone, I have seen the world more than you, Mr. Immature CM," it read.

He further attacked Kejriwal’s speech post elections, cornered him with his promises and said the AAP won the seats with hardly any difference of seats. “What happened to the wavy you bragged about? What happened to the 200+ victory you said?"

He also dared Kejriwal of sacking Jain from the Delhi cabinet as the minister is still allegedly abusing his power in Tihar jail. “Kejriwal Ji, that’s why till date you have not sacked Satyender Jain, because he will testify against you as he is the most important person in your loot gang who has all the accounts of amounts in his black and brown Mont Blanc Diary of his. If he is false then have the guts to sack him from your Cabinet, as he is still using his power here in Jail, as a minister," it read.

“I will make sure I will expose all of you, and I again promise I will not back out, I will show your true colours to this country, its high time, and again I am telling you to stop sending threats and offers, I am not interested even a bit, and I will not stop any of the legal processes," he said.

Speaking on the latest allegation by the conman accused in the Rs 200 crore money laundering case, BJP Spokesperson RP Singh told CNN-News18, “Both Sukesh Chandrashekhar and the AAP leaders should undergo a lie detector test."

Chandrasekhar had written a letter to Delhi LG VK Saxena on November end alleging he is receiving threats from the jail administration to withdraw his complaint against jailed AAP leader and minister Satyendar Jain.

His family received threatening phone calls from a “close associate” of Jain on November 16 and 17 and “multiple calls” from the “verified” numbers of Jain and Manish Sisodia on November 21 and November 24, the letter claimed.

“The question is how Satyendar Jain is still using his mobile inside the jail or who is using his number on his instruction? Why Manish Sisodia is also desperately trying to reach out to me that too brazenly from his official numbers,” the letter alleged.

