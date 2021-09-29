‘Will Fight for Truth Till Last Breath’: On Camera, Sidhu Takes Moral High Ground, Sends Message to Top Brass

Amid speculation that the Congress high command was looking for his replacement, former Punjab unit chief Navjot Singh Sidhu tweeted a video message in Punjabi on Wednesday morning, saying he will fight for truth “until his last breath”.

Sidhu, whose shock exit stunned the Congress which is preparing for the assembly polls that are just four months away, said: “It is not a personal battle but a fight for principles. I won’t compromise on principles." He added that he would not accept tainted ministers being brought back.

हक़-सच की लड़ाई आखिरी दम तक लड़ता रहूंगा … pic.twitter.com/LWnBF8JQxu— Navjot Singh Sidhu (@sherryontopp) September 29, 2021

The cricketer-turned-politician was reportedly upset at Rana Gurjit Singh being included in the cabinet again. Singh has been accused of a role in a sand mining scam and quit the Amarinder Singh cabinet in 2018. He was later cleared by an inquiry panel.

Sidhu was reportedly also against the key home ministry being assigned to Deputy Chief Minister SS Randhawa, his rival. He had earlier strongly opposed any talk of elevating Randhawa as Chief Minister following Amarinder Singh’s resignation.

Sidhu said in his message that he had fought for justice and Punjab’s agenda for 17 years. “Today, there is compromise with issues. Tainted officers and ministers who were removed have been brought in again. Those who gave clean chit to Badals are now entrusted with delivering justice,” Sidhu said.

As Sidhu seemed reluctant to take back his resignation, miffed Gandhis have begun discussing new names for Punjab unit chief. Cutting Sidhu to size, it has been decided that the state leadership, under the guidance of Channi, will resolve the crisis and there will be no central intervention.

Sidhu’s resignation has now triggered speculation about his next course of action. There are several questions unanswered: Will he join AAP? Party chief Arvind Kejriwal, who will be on a 2-day visit to Punjab from Wednesday, is yet to announce the CM face in the state, which is due for polls in 2022. Is Congress the ultimate loser in these internal party fights? Mostly importantly, Sidhu’s resignation has now put a big question mark on the continuation of the new Punjab cabinet. Will the state see yet another expansion?

