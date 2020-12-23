Will Focus on Jobs and Peace, Says L-G Manoj Sinha After J&K's First Election Since Special Status Repeal

Lieutenant Governor of Jammu and Kashmir Manoj Sinha on Wednesday said that with the District Development Council polls done, the administration will focus on development of the Union Territory.

“The elections were conducted in a peaceful way and the people of Jammu and Kashmir are tired of violence. People here want development in the form of better hospitals, infrastructure, education and skill development,” Sinha told CNN-News18.

“After the DDC polls, we shall focus on the development of Jammu and Kashmir. There is a lot of potential to produce electricity and we are looking to produce more jobs and create a peaceful environment in the state,” he added.

The People's Alliance for Gupkar Declaration (PAGD), a bloc of regional and national parties, won 110 seats, short of the halfway mark of 140, whereas the BJP emerged the single-largest party with 75 seats.

Among the PAGD allies, the National Conference won the highest number of 67 seats, followed by PDP with 27 seats, People's Conference took 8 seats, CPI(M) won five seats and J&K Peoples Movement only three seats. The BJP on the other hand, won 74 seats, including three in the Kashmir division. However, it only managed to get a clear majority in six districts of the Jammu division, including Jammu, Udhampur, Kathua, Doda, Reasi and Samba.

Congress's Nasir Ahmed Mir, son of Jammu and Kashmir Pradesh Congress Committee (JKPCC) president Ghulam Ahmad Mir, lost the elections from Anantnag's Verinag constituency. Mir was defeated by Independent candidate Peer Shahbaz Ahmad. The Congress party was restricted to only 26 DDC seats.

The DDC elections were the first democratic exercise after the abrogation of Article 370 last year. Besides the DDC election, polling was held for the Panchayat bypolls in 50 vacant Sarpanch seats and 216 vacant Panch seats falling within the DDC constituencies. The voting was conducted in eight phases and the counting of the ballots started on Tuesday.