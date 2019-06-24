Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Will Fully Cooperate With Centre to Improve Law and Order in Delhi, Says Arvind Kejriwal

The Delhi government has started installing CCTV cameras at a large scale to get obtain information of any crime taking place in the city, said the chief minister.

PTI

Updated:June 24, 2019, 6:26 PM IST
Will Fully Cooperate With Centre to Improve Law and Order in Delhi, Says Arvind Kejriwal
File photo of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.
New Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday said that he will fully cooperate with the Centre to improve the law and order situation in the city, a day after his party held the BJP responsible for a spurt in crimes in the national capital.

The city has reported nine murders since Saturday.

"We need to work together to improve the law and order situation in Delhi. The Delhi government has started installing CCTV cameras at a large scale. This will help a lot in controlling crimes in the capital. We will get the feed of any crime taking place in the city. It will help in taking necessary steps immediately," he said.

"All agencies, governments and residents of Delhi need to work together. We will fully cooperate with the central government. Keeping politics aside, we need to work together to improve the law and order situation in the city," Kejriwal said.

Earlier in the day, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Sanjay Singh said in the Rajya Sabha that Delhi was emerging as the "crime capital" of the country and urged the Home Ministry to convene a meeting to discuss the issue.

Kerjiwal's remarks come a few days after he assured Prime Minister Narendra Modi of his government's cooperation to develop Delhi.

At a meeting with the PM recently, he had said that he would examine the possibility of integrating the Centre's Ayushman Bharat programme with his government's health scheme in the national capital.

Since the AAP came to power in 2015, the Delhi government has been at loggerhead with the Centre over several issues. Kejriwal, his ministers and party leaders have often accused the Modi government of creating hurdles for the city government.

