Will Fully Cooperate With Centre to Improve Law and Order in Delhi, Says Arvind Kejriwal
The Delhi government has started installing CCTV cameras at a large scale to get obtain information of any crime taking place in the city, said the chief minister.
File photo of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.
New Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday said that he will fully cooperate with the Centre to improve the law and order situation in the city, a day after his party held the BJP responsible for a spurt in crimes in the national capital.
The city has reported nine murders since Saturday.
"We need to work together to improve the law and order situation in Delhi. The Delhi government has started installing CCTV cameras at a large scale. This will help a lot in controlling crimes in the capital. We will get the feed of any crime taking place in the city. It will help in taking necessary steps immediately," he said.
"All agencies, governments and residents of Delhi need to work together. We will fully cooperate with the central government. Keeping politics aside, we need to work together to improve the law and order situation in the city," Kejriwal said.
Earlier in the day, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Sanjay Singh said in the Rajya Sabha that Delhi was emerging as the "crime capital" of the country and urged the Home Ministry to convene a meeting to discuss the issue.
Kerjiwal's remarks come a few days after he assured Prime Minister Narendra Modi of his government's cooperation to develop Delhi.
At a meeting with the PM recently, he had said that he would examine the possibility of integrating the Centre's Ayushman Bharat programme with his government's health scheme in the national capital.
Since the AAP came to power in 2015, the Delhi government has been at loggerhead with the Centre over several issues. Kejriwal, his ministers and party leaders have often accused the Modi government of creating hurdles for the city government.
Also Watch
-
Chennai Water Crisis: Millions Hit as City’s Reservoirs And Groundwater Resources Run Dry
-
Thursday 20 June , 2019
What's The Significance Of President Ram Nath Kovind's Address To Joint Session Of Parliament?
-
Friday 21 June , 2019
India Celebrates International Yoga Day
-
Wednesday 19 June , 2019
What It Means To Be Lok Sabha Speaker
-
Thursday 20 June , 2019
Union Budget 2019: Ten Things That India Expects From FM Nirmala Sitharaman's Maiden Budget
Live TV
Recommended For You
- WhatsApp Working on New Update to Improve Photo Sharing Experience
- Audio Technica M50xBT Review: If You Are Serious About Music, These Headphones Cannot be Missed
- Vodafone RED Family Plans Priced Rs 598 Onwards Offer Bill Guarantee And One Mobile Bill For an Entire Family
- Xiaomi's Poco F1 64GB Variant Gets Yet Another Price Cut in India; Now Costs Rs 17,999
- ‘Cricket Not About Six Pack’: Jayawardane Uses Malinga’s Viral Image to Hail Heroics Against England
Photogallery
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s