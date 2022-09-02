‘Will Go to the Gallows If Corruption Worth Rs 5 is Also Proved’: TMC’s Abhishek Banerjee Attacks BJP After ED Quizzing

The appointment for Enforcement Directorate’s questioning was at 11 am, but he entered 15 minutes before time. After an eight-hour questioning, Trinamool Congress (TMC) national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee walked out of the ED office and went on to do a 45-minute press conference.

Banerjee launched a strong attack on his two targets — Bharatiya Janata Party’s Amit Shah and Suvendu Adhikary.

He started by saying: “My wife and I have been called six times so far, but the net result has been zero. The TMC will not cower down, your threats and theatrics mean nothing.”

He said that if “corruption worth even Rs 5 is proved” against him, he “will go to the gallows” himself.

Standing just outside the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and ED office of Kolkata he pointed fingers at Home Minister Shah. “India’s biggest PAPPU is @AmitShah – he doesn’t want Opposition but wants to score a goal in an empty field. He will ensure ED & CBI is unleashed upon all non-BJP ruled states!” Banerjee said.

“Our spines will never be up for sale! This cattle and coal is under Home Ministry, money goes to him? This is the Home Minister’s scam. Why are there no CBI or ED raids in Gujarat? Why are they now conducting raids in Bihar?”

India's biggest PAPPU is @AmitShah – he doesn't want Opposition but wants to score a goal in an empty field. He will ensure ED & CBI is unleashed upon all non-BJP ruled states! -Shri @abhishekaitc WE WILL NOT BACK DOWN! pic.twitter.com/tPuxnUo31n — All India Trinamool Congress (@AITCofficial) September 2, 2022

He stressed that it was political vendetta and also questioned why the CBI and ED were active in Opposition-led states.

He said: “I know a journalist who has a phone record of Adhikary speaking with Vinay Mishra (absconding kingpin of coal and cattle smuggling scam) eight months ago and assuring him of safety… I challenge Adhikary to file a case against me… I will produce that audio clip in court and let forensic tests be done to ascertain the voices.”

