Will Have 22 Lakh Govt Job Vacancies Filled by March 31 Next Year If Voted to Power: Rahul Gandhi
The Congress has been criticising the Narendra Modi government over alleged jobs losses and lack of employment creation.
Congress president Rahul Gandhi.
New Delhi: Congress president Rahul Gandhi Sunday said there are 22 lakh government job vacancies which will be filled up by March 31 next year if his party is voted to power.
The Congress has been criticising the government over alleged jobs losses and lack of jobs creation. "Today, there are 22 Lakh job vacancies in Government. We will have these vacancies filled by 31st March, 2020," Gandhi tweeted.
"Devolution of funds from the Centre to each state government for healthcare, education etc. will be linked to these vacant positions being filled," he said.
Today, there are 22 Lakh job vacancies in Government.— Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) March 31, 2019
We will have these vacancies filled by 31st March, 2020.
Devolution of funds from the Center to each State Govt for healthcare, education etc. will be linked to these vacant positions being filled.
