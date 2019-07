“Will Have to Take Back Bodies”: Army Chief Bipin Rawat's Warning to Pakistan

In another warning to the country's neighbours, Army chief General Bipin Rawat on Thursday said Pakistan would have to "take back bodies" if it dares to infiltrate.

Alerting Pakistan to not "attempt any misadventure", Rawat said, "Infiltration has come down because of our troops sitting alert at the border. Pakistan knows that if it'll infiltrate, all they will have to do is come back and take mortal remains."