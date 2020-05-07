Will He Jump Ship to BJP or Not? Senior Congress Leader Abhishek Singhvi Responds with Cryptic Tweets

"The minute you read something that you can't understand, you can almost be sure that it was drawn up by a lawyer." - Will Rogers

Absolutely true if you go through the series of tweets by Congress MP, spokesperson and ace lawyer Abhishek Manu Singhvi amidst speculation that he could jump ship and soon join the BJP.

A quick look at Singhvi’s tweets.

हमारी अफवाह के धुंए वहीं से उठते हैं

जहाँ हमारे नाम से आग लग जाती है। — Abhishek Singhvi (@DrAMSinghvi) May 7, 2020

A question for the man who even his critics accept is an excellent lawyer and who can so trap you in his verbal jugglery that you forget what your question was in the first place: Why isn’t Singhvi issuing a categorical denial? Congress spokesperson Randeep Singh Surjewala did, calling this a canard and Singhvi promptly retweeted him.

What dressing up can Singhvi’s lawyer do for the BJP? For starters, he could fill the void left behind by Arun Jaitley. There have been instances when the government has felt wanting in legal advice and strategies post Jaitley's death. Interestingly, in many cases where the BJP has been left fumbling for strategy, it has been Singhvi who has been firefighting for the opposition against the ruling party. At times it hasn’t worked, for instance recently in Madhya Pradesh. But this doesn’t take away from the fact that Singhvi’s one-liners in court are a delight to hear.

Singhvi has also fire-fought for Trinamool Congress chief Mamata Bannerjee and, in a way, owes his Rajya Sabha berth to her. In the critical Sarada scam case, Singhvi’s knowledge could be used by the BJP to attack Banerjee during the bBengal elections.

As of now, there is total denial from the Congress over Singhvi's exit. While Singhvi has never have been a grassroots leader, he enjoys complete trust of the Gandhis, in all critical cases has stood by the party like a rock, and in court ensured a fighting chance for the Congress.

And just when Singhvi’s tweets and Congress's strong denial almost convinced you that the rumours are wrong comes this tweet from him.

ख़ुदा के हाथ में मत सौंप सारे कामों को,बदलते वक़्त पे कुछ अपना इख़्तियार भी रख | (निदा फाजली ) — Abhishek Singhvi (@DrAMSinghvi) May 7, 2020

As Singhvi’s favourite line is when accosted with questions during press conferences: “Friends, I can neither confirm nor deny it. I leave it to your esteemed judgement."

Now draw your own conclusion.