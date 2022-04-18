Will He, Won't He? Rajbhar Says Shivpal Yadav Still With SP as Akhilesh's Miffed Uncle Warms Up to BJP

Suheldev Bhartiya Samaj Party (SBSP) chief Om Prakash Rajbhar on Monday gave a fresh twist to the Shivpal Yadav-Akhilesh Yadav dispute as he rubbished reports of the Pragatisheel Samajwadi Party (Lohia) chief jumping ship to the BJP and said false news was being spread deliberately.

Both Rajbhar and Shivpal Yadav fought the recent UP assembly elections in alliance with the Samajwadi Party.

Speaking to mediapersons in Lucknow, Rajbhar said: “Shivpal Yadav is a part of the SP alliance. I have spoken to him, he is not out of the alliance. False news of him joining BJP is being spread deliberately. We will contest the 2024 Lok Sabha elections together. You all will see Shivpal Yadav with me after two days.”

Shivpal Yadav, who is reportedly miffed with his nephew, had spoken in favour of Common Civil Code a few days ago. He had also dissolved the working committee, state fronts along with the entire spokesperson panel of the PSPL. An order in this regard was issued by Shivpal Yadav’s son and PSPL national general secretary Aditya Yadav. Earlier, the PSPL chief had tweeted a ‘chaupai’ from Ramcharitramanas, describing Lord Ram as the best teacher for family and nation building.

Shivpal Yadav contested the recent elections on SP symbol from his traditional Jaswantnagar seat in Etawah district. Earlier, he had met UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath at the latter’s official residence in Lucknow for about 20 minutes. Sources close to Yadav said the PSPL chief may make the big announcement of leaving his nephew’s tie-up soon. Yadav, who is apparently not happy with his nephew and the alliance with the SP, had said that it was not an appropriate time for him to speak.

