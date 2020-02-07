Take the pledge to vote

Will Hike Auto Fare Within a Week After Re-election, Says AAP Leader Sanjay Singh

Sanjay Singh alleged that the BJP was against the interests of auto drivers. Auto-rickshaw drivers in Delhi have long been demanding a rise in fares as they were not able to make any profit, he said.

PTI

Updated:February 7, 2020, 10:36 PM IST
Will Hike Auto Fare Within a Week After Re-election, Says AAP Leader Sanjay Singh
File photo of AAP leader Sanjay Singh.

New Delhi: Aam Aadmi Party leader Sanjay Singh on Friday said that on re-election, his party will increase the auto fare within a week, soon after a court here stayed the city's government's notification.

Singh, speaking to the media, alleged that the BJP was against the interests of auto drivers. Auto-rickshaw drivers in Delhi have long been demanding a rise in fares as they were not able to make any profit, he said.

"Auto-rickshaw drivers have supported the Aam Aadmi Party. It's the Bharatiya Janata Party which has stood against them," said Singh.

"The Aam Aadmi Party is going to form the government once again in Delhi. We assure you that the auto-rickshaw fare will be increased within a week after the formation of the government," Singh added.

The Delhi High Court on Friday imposed an interim stay on Delhi government's notification pertaining to increase in auto fares in the capital. The city government had issued a notification revising the three-wheeler fares on June 12, 2019.

A Bench of Chief Justice headed by D.N. Patel and Justice C. Hari Shankar said the stay will be in force till May 2. The matter will be heard the same day.

The petition in this regard was filed by NGO, Aiding Hands Foundation.

They had sought a direction to quash the government's notification contending that it was issued "without approval of the competent authority and would severely impact the people."

